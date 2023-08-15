Global Pre Filled Syringes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Pre Filled Syringes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pre filled syringes market size is predicted to reach $12.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.
The growth in the pre filled syringes market is due to the high demand for pre-filled syringes to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Europe region is expected to hold the largest pre filled syringes market share. Major players in the pre filled syringes market include Becton Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Schott Group, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Baxter International Inc.
Pre Filled Syringes Market Segments
• By Type: Conventional Prefilled Syringes, Safety Prefilled Syringes
• By Material: Glass Prefilled Syringes, Plastic Prefilled Syringes
• By Design: Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes, Dual- Chamber Prefilled Syringes, Customized Prefilled Syringes
• By Application: Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Cancer, Thrombosis, Ophthalmology, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global pre filled syringes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pre-filled syringes are syringes that are supplied with the substance to-be injected already in the injection. These syringes are used to accurately delivering the contents in the desired location.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Pre Filled Syringes Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
