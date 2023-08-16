John Rosemond, Acclaimed Parenting Expert, Advocates Conventional Parenting and a Practical Approach to Raising Children

John Rosemond

John Rosemond supports a sensible and traditional method of raising children grounded in common sense, an approach notably absent today.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Rosemond, best-selling author, family psychologist, and parenting expert, champions a practical, time-honored, non-psychological strategy for nurturing children. Rosemond’s parenting philosophy and methodology are as "old as the hills." His theories embody the prevailing and widely accepted method of raising children that held sway among parents until the late 1960s. According to Rosemond, parents shifted their attention from experienced elders to mental health professionals during this time.

"The psychological parenting approach has yielded no positive outcomes, as indicated by the sharp decline in child mental health across various demographics since the 1960s," asserts Rosemond. According to Psychology Today, over the past few decades, there has been a steady and significant rise in anxiety, depression, contemplation of suicide, and instances of suicide itself among the younger population. Presently, the rates for all these concerns are approximately eight to tenfold greater than they were fifty years ago or even further back in history.

Rosemond has perfected many techniques to help parents deal with an array of issues they may face while child-rearing.

His secret to effective discipline is known as “Alpha Speech.” This is the belief that "Presentation is key," remarks John, conveying the idea that adopting the demeanor, speech, and comportment of a composed and self-assured authoritative figure is a prerequisite for the successful implementation of any technique. "Parents who try to make their techniques work without first having mastered the simple art of Alpha Speech will bring down upon themselves the ancient curse of the man who tried to pull the horse with the cart, and an awful curse it is," exclaims Rosemond.

Rosemond expresses his intention to lead a movement of retro-parenting aimed at reinstating common-sense approaches and biblical guidance to the process of raising children. Rosemond says he does not test, diagnose, or recommend medication. Although he is a psychologist licensed by the North Carolina Psychology Board, the parenting counselor does not employ psychological principles in counseling with parents. “My advice is based on biblical principles as well as parenting tradition and commonsense,” explains Rosemond. He says, "Just like all other matters in existence, the ultimate authority on the subject is in the hands of God."

Rosemond is also the creator of ParentGuru®. This revolutionary approach to helping parents stands alone as the only website of its kind and serves as an all-encompassing multimedia parenting hub, offering a diverse array of services to its members.

To learn more about John Rosemond, click here: https://www.rosemond.com/

For more information about ParentGuru®, click here: https://www.parentguru.com/