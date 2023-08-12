08/11/23-AERIAL PHOTOS AND VIDEO OF ALL FOUR FIRES ON MAUI 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

AERIAL PHOTOS AND VIDEO OF ALL FOUR FIRES ON MAUI

(KAHULUI, MAUI) – The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is providing aerial video and photos from flyovers today, of all four fires spread this week by winds from a hurricane passing south of the state. All images and video courtesy: Hawai‘i DLNR

Olinda fire (Upcountry Maui):

This fire likely started across Olinda Road from the Maui Bird Conservation Center, operated by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance on land and facilities under the jurisdiction of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). Lance DeSilva, the fire manager for DOFAW’s Maui Branch estimates this fire is 70% contained. On today’s flight he mapped the perimeter of the fire to estimate its size. His report is pending. The video contains an interview with Lance DeSilva.

Video – Olinda wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853860983

Video – Interview with Lance DeSilva, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (8-11-23):

https://vimeo.com/853866151

(Transcription attached)

Video – Security camera footage at Maui Bird Conservation Center (August 7, 2023):

h ttps://vimeo.com/853861911

Photographs – Olinda wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ipj2ccg3y53r53c/AACpZn51foEC0cRdU8-xe1pka?dl=0

Kula fire (Upcountry Maui):

Numerous homes in this area were destroyed and Maui County firefighters were still on the scene this morning. Please check with the Maui County Fire Dept., for details as it is the lead on this fire.

Video – Kula wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853868156

Photographs – Kula wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/v0iz9uup06mfit268bjcw/h?rlkey=o0x1ihvaezb3652q8pwm5f58i&dl=0

Pulehu wildfire (Central Maui):

This fire scorched grasslands above Kihei and burned mostly on Haleakala Ranch lands. A few small “smokers” were visible from the air today. Please check with the Maui County Fire Dept., for details as it is the lead on this fire.

Video – Pulehu wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853869395

Photographs – Pulehu wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/agtspbe4f87u1akohtao7/h?rlkey=5g4yy1ajjecib4h4pwvbuotrv&dl=0

Lahaina fire (West Maui):

Video – Lahaina fire aerials (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853870275

Photographs – Lahaina fire aerials (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/w0pkhiwob2r1jl2ydglhj/h?rlkey=n51da418hanhm05e97uzm03n8&dl=0

