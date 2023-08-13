INDYCAR’s Road to Indy Driver and AMERICA’s most followed Rising Star in RACING eyeing a drive in INDYNXT and NASCAR

Lindsay Brewer, the most followed pro racecar driver in America on Social Media, is set to move into IndyNXT and NASCAR

UNITED STATES, August 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INDYCAR’s Rising Star Is A Driver that is about to take INDYCAR, NASCAR, and maybe even FORMULA 1 by storm.

Lindsay Brewer is by all numbers, the most popular Racecar driver in all of the US, at least digitally, with a combined following on social media of over 3.7MM followers, veritably making her the most engaged driver - digitally - in any pro racing series in the US, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, and SRO racing.

Brewer is in the final two weeks of finishing a full season in INDYCAR’s top-three developmental series formerly known as INDYPRO, and is eyeing the jump into part time racing in IMSA GT3, Carrera Cup, and NASCAR Truck or Xfinity along with a full time ride in the 2nd division of INDYCAR, known currently as INDYNXT, America’s equivalent of Formula 2. Her ultimate goal is to drive the Indy 500 race by 2025, which would historically make her the 10th American Female in the last 100 years to do so.

Followed by almost every major racecar driver in the world in Formula 1 to NASCAR, along with notable teams and team principles in about every International Series, including Executives at Formula 1 and the FIA, Lindsay Brewer is the only American Female to make it this far in the Formula Racecar route since the likes of retired or part time drivers Sarah Fisher, Katherine Legge, and Danica Patrick.

The difference is, at her current trajectory, she has already built a social media and marketing empire that no driver, male or female, has ever accomplished this early in their careers.

Brewer, a 26-year-old from Laguna Beach, CA, by way of Arvada, Colorado, has a record 6 national titles in USAC victories, along with the most top 10 finishes in American Open wheel since Danica Patrick. She’s also the face of the world’s fastest growing energy drink, C4 Energy, and previously a Pirelli, Alfa Romeo, MGM Bets, and Ray-Ban Ambassador.

With only two partial seasons in the Road to Indy INDYPRO ladder series, the equivalent of the Truck Series in NASCAR, and FIA Formula 3 in Europe, Lindsay Brewer is exploring quite a few options in 2024 as she negotiates her next 2 year driving contracts at the end of this racing season.

Brewer is no stranger to having a diversified experience in racing, having driven extensively outside of Formula cars, having tested stock cars with Lee Faulk Racing, the same team that fielded Toni Breidinger and Amber Balcean, where Lee Faulk remarked that Brewer’s speed in her first qualifying sim tests in short ovals were good for top 10 qualifying results in any NASCAR division.

This is not incredibly surprising, given that the open wheel or formula car discipline is known as the toughest form of racing where only the quickest, and most physically fit drivers go to compete. As the sole American Female in the open wheel Formula car discipline, Brewer has a lot on her shoulders to set the bar for others.

Which team Brewer decides to continue with in open wheel in 2024, whom she runs with in NASCAR in Xfinity or Truck series, is still in the works. However, those closest to her including anonymous sources from the INDYCAR circuit have indicated that she is negotiating a program that gives her a chance to make a run at the INDY 500 in 2025 while also racing in NASCAR and IMSA, as multiple sponsors have committed to supporting her for at least the next two years.

As the highest engaged Racecar driver on social media, with the most following in North America, Brewer has had much success in retaining large brands in open wheel racing, long known as the toughest and most capital intensive side of racing, eclipsing NASCAR, IMSA, or SRO series. With each race weekend in the Road to Indy costing over $100K, equivalent to the cost of running in a top 10 team in NASCAR’s Xfinity series, Brewer is no stranger to the business side of racing.

“Social media is where the top athletes of tomorrow tend to drive value for marketing partners and sponsors in todays’ market,” Michael Duncalfe, Lindsay’s team principal at Exclusive Autosport states. “With almost more followers than the next two largest females or males in racing combined (Toni Breidinger and Hailee Deegan) — especially on the fastest growing platforms - Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, Brewer is not only popular in America, but surpasses some Formula 1 drivers, which is unheard of in the US market, and which has given our corporate partners great excitement in working with Brewer.

Brewer is no stranger to social media, but hasn’t always had a following. After having success in go-karting from a young age, with wins in SKUSA and Rotax, along with national wins in Saleen sports cars and a national championship in Legends Cars racing, she has driven and networked with the likes of drivers in the top division of every racing industry, from Formula 1 to NHRA to NASCAR. Gaining her following while finishing her business degree at SDSU.

2024 and 2025 are now set to be inflection years for Brewer, as she attempts to be the next American Female to run the Indy 500 race, all while eyeinga concurrent drive in NASCAR and IMSA.