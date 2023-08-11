Statement by Premier Dennis King on Old Home Week

CANADA, August 11 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on Old Home Week:

“It’s the most wonderful time of year! Old Home Week is here, and it’s great to be once again celebrating the agriculture, farming, and harness racing that our Island is known for.

From livestock and horse shows to amusement rides, music and other entertainment, this longstanding festival has something for everyone! It’s a chance to celebrate Island tradition and innovation, as well as connect with family, see old friends, and meet new people.

I encourage everyone to get out and take part in the festivities of Old Home Week and display the Island hospitality that we are known for.

Most importantly, have fun and be safe.”