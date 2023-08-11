Credit Union of Denver Awarded Number 1 in State of Colorado
Denver, Colorado - Credit Union of Denver is proud to announce we have been awarded first place as Best-In-State Credit Union in Colorado for 2023!
Our mission statement which is: To be a trusted partner for our members in reaching their financial goals by providing superior value, products and service.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit Union of Denver is proud to announce we have been awarded first place as Best-In-State Credit Union in Colorado for 2023!
— Volunteer Board of Directors Mission Statement
This prestigious award was presented by Forbes powered by Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Credit Union of Denver is a not-for-profit financial institution who is focused on the betterment of our members’ personal financial journey. We offer many different deposit, transactional and loan products while serving the information on digital forward platforms. Our employees are service driven and take pride in finding solutions to help our members succeed.
“Credit Union of Denver is honored to be recognized and receive “Best in State” award. This is the second year in a row that we have been included in the list of top credit unions in Colorado, and is a testament to our entire team that is dedicated to improving our members’ financial well-being. It helps showcase our commitment to live by our mission statement which is: To be a trusted partner for our members in reaching their financial goals by providing superior value, products and service.” Chris Wallace, President/CEO of Credit Union of Denver.
Credit Union of Denver stands out in our exceptional member service and commitment to providing extremely competitive interest rates on loans and savings accounts to individuals living or working in Colorado’s Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas of Jefferson counties. Our purpose is to serve our members and our community as we have done successfully since 1931, and here are just a few ways in which we accomplish this:
In addition to traditional banking accounts and services we offer:
• Financial Education
o Free Budgeting and Financial Tools Seminars
o Free Digital Financial Wellness platforms
• Online & mobile banking with
o Free person to person payments with Zelle™
o Free Credit Score on Demand and Credit Monitoring
We directly support our community by:
• C∙U∙D Scholarship Program - awarding over $18,000 to students and schools each year
• Hosting multiple annual appreciation events for our members
• Lead community fundraisers for Children's Hospital, and local animal shelters, food banks, and family service charities
Congratulations to the other Colorado Credit Unions who made the Best-In-State list. Being a part of the Credit Union family is all about people helping people and at the end of the day we want everyone to experience the benefits of banking with a Credit Union.
Forbes and Statista determined the Best In-State Credit Unions in 2023 based on two different sources:
1. An independent survey of approximately 26,000 US consumers that have or previously have had checking accounts. Measuring their overall satisfaction
in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.
2. Publicly available online text reviews and ratings.
To learn more about this recognition and to see the other financial institutions recognized on the list, please visit: Forbes America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State 2023
For more information about Credit Union of Denver, please visit cudenver.com.
####
Chris Wallace
Credit Union of Denver
+1 303-239-1188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube