Youth Camp Engages Children in Disaster Mitigation Activities

Children are often overlooked when it comes to disaster preparedness, but they face unique challenges during and after a disaster. When we involve children in all phases of preparedness and recovery, everyone benefits.

FEMA is committed to help communities prioritize the safety of children. The agency works with many different organizations that help prepare children, youth and their families. In FEMA Region 10, one recent partnership was with Camp Sagebrush, operated by the Foster Creek Conservation District.

In July, about 40 youth attended Camp Sagebrush to learn more about fire mitigation. The 3-day overnight camp was funded through Post Fire Mitigation funds and was supported by the American Red Cross, Washington State Park, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and others.

The goal of the camp was to help children and their parents understand the benefits of living in a community focused on fire prevention.

Camp participants learned how to implement mitigation efforts in their own communities by creating defensible spaces around their land and neighborhoods to prevent future wildfires. Both kids and adults attended the camp.

Campers from Grade 5-7 learned about the ecosystem and how to manage and grow with it. The students learned about career opportunities that support their communities around fire prevention and safety. The experience also helped them build friendships with other campers.

Many camp attendees experienced devastating fires. Participants expressed how grateful they were for the opportunity to learn about how to live with wildfire, understand diverse ecosystems and explore ways they can protect their communities in the future.

Adults also participated in camp activities and were trained to create individual site plans with relevant defensible space information.

Camp Sagebrush is just one example of FEMA’s efforts to help prepare children and their families for disasters.