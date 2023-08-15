Evolving Solutions Launches Security Practice
Practice Recognizes the Importance of Cyber Security in Modern IT OperationsHAMEL, MN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Evolving Solutions is launching a Security Practice aimed at deepening our expertise across a wide variety of security portfolio solutions and expanding our capabilities to provide increased business value to our clients.
“As we looked at the complexity of IT environments as well as the disruptive forces and threats in marketplace, they underscored the criticality of security for the modern enterprise.” said Jaime Gmach, chief executive officer, Evolving Solutions. “It was the right time for us to expand our investments in security, build on our existing capabilities, and deepen our expertise. We believe the organizations that prioritize security as part of their IT operations are better positioned to navigate the evolving threat landscape and safeguard their operations and reputation.”
The practice will be led by Mike Burgard, who brings over 20 years of experience across a wide variety of IT and security leadership roles. Burgard will also serve as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Evolving Solutions. In addition to defining the vision, strategy, and execution of security innovations to clients, he will oversee Evolving Solutions’ security posture and provide best of breed advice to our clients.
“At Evolving Solutions, everything we do is underpinned by security, from managing our clients’ infrastructure in their data centers to running workloads in the cloud,” said Bo Gebbie, president, Evolving Solutions. “As a result, we have brought in an industry-recognized leader, Mike Burgard, to strengthen our security approach, develop new solutions, closely monitor the evolving threat landscape, and deliver security innovation to our clients.”
Burgard is also building out a security team to deliver ensure best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and services. The organization has already added additional new team members to complement Burgard’s extensive expertise in security technologies.
The security practice will be integrated with Evolving Solutions’ other core competencies and practice areas — systems, networking, observability, and pipelines and automation – to provide clients with end-to-end solutions and services to support their business transformation journey.
Evolving Solutions helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world.
Learn more about Evolving Solutions’ Security Practice.
