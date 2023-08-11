Stylist professionals play a vital role in promoting self-expression, individuality and cultural diversity.

The City of Boston recognizes the significant contributions of hair stylists and beauty professionals in our community, who dedicate their skills and creativity to enhance the appearance and confidence of residents.

Our skilled professionals not only provide exceptional hair and beauty services, but also serve as friends and listeners to their clients, providing safe spaces and creating strong bonds and connections within our city.

These professionals also contribute to the economic growth of Boston by running their own businesses, providing employment opportunities for others and participating in charitable events across the city.

This week, the Council recognized the positive impact that these talented professionals have on the mental well-being and sense of being in our community, and declared August 17, 2023 as the Day of Stylists in the City of Boston.