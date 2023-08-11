During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Mejia, recognizing August 16, 2023 as Dominican Cultural Day in the City of Boston. This year will be the commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican community contributes to the growth and development of the City of Boston through its contribution in areas such as sports, business, politics, and education. On August 16, 2023, in recognition of Dominican Cultural Day, the Council and the city’s Property Management Department will raise the flag of the Dominican Republic over City Hall Plaza.