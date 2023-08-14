Small Ax Creative Wins Seven 2023 Telly Awards
Creative and video production shop Small Ax Creative is pleased to announce winning five Silver and two Bronze awards at the 44th Annual Telly Awards this year.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative and video production shop Small Ax Creative is pleased to announce winning five Silver and two Bronze awards at the 44th Annual Telly Awards this year. Small Ax’s wins include:
● 2022 .ORG Impact Awards is a Silver Winner in Non-Broadcast - Hybrid Events
● Soundskrit: Revolutionizing Microphone Technology is a Silver Winner in Social Video - Product and Services
● Limbitless Solutions Mission Video - 2022 .ORG Impact Awards is a Silver Winner in Social Video - Not For Profit
● Food Rescue Hero Mission Video - 2022 .ORG Impact Awards is a Silver Winner in Social Video - Sustainability
● Hello World Mission Video - 2022 .ORG Impact Awards is a Silver Winner in Social Video - Social Impact
● Soundskrit: Revolutionizing Microphone Technology is a Bronze Winner in Non-Broadcast - Fully Animated Piece
“These honors are a testament to the remarkable partnerships we cultivate with our clients and creative teams, fostering close collaboration that ignites exceptional work. While we celebrate this achievement with incredible gratitude, the true reward lies in the profound work we undertake alongside our clients to better tell their stories, particularly in the field of non-profit, health, and technology, for which we were recognized this year. Our ultimate triumph is co-creating impactful narratives, and we sincerely appreciate the opportunity to make a meaningful difference through our creative pursuits. This year’s winners are a perfect example of the power of harnessing our global network of creative experts. We curate the ideal team for each project, regardless of location or timing, ensuring consistently exceptional results.” - says CEO RJ McFarlane
About the Winner:
At Small Ax Creative we believe that there is a better way to ideate and produce diverse creative content. We are a dynamic creative + production shop that leverages a hand-picked community of producers from around the world to create premium content for global brands. We are committed to collaborating creatively with our selected producers and clients to deliver the most engaging and highest quality content—from Super Bowl spots to social media campaigns and beyond.
We strive to find new ways to create efficiencies for our clients and partners and discover better ways to produce and manage the creative and production process. With the soft launch of our new production management platform AgencyOnDemand.com we hope to build new and improved processes and clearer communication to take the headache out of developing marketing content for your business. Our goal is to allow our clients to focus on the fun and positive collaboration that makes great storytelling possible so we can bring their incredible stories to life in a way that breaks through the noise and gets them the recognition they deserve.
The Winning Videos:
Public Interest Registry’s .ORG Impact Awards program recognizes and celebrates individuals and organizations with a registered .ORG domain for the contributions, achievements and impact they have made in their communities. Leveraging our global network of creatives, Small Ax Creative was able to send teams to various locations around the globe to capture footage and interviews with the winning organizations, highlighting the incredible work for which they were recognized. This amazing content garnered not one, but four Telly Awards in various categories in the events, social impact and non-profit space.
Soundskrit came to Small Ax Creative with a common problem. They had a revolutionary new product that had the potential to change the way we use everyday technology but it was complex, dense and difficult to explain and understand. This explainer video was our solution to helping their audience better understand why their microphone technology was a breakthrough with the potential to change the way we communicate.
About the Telly Awards:
The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.
