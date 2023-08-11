Tradewyx.com - multi-state marketplace sales partner launches online education

logo tradewyx.com

UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Tradewyx.com, a multi-state marketplace sales partner, has launched an online education program to help representatives of sales or manufacturing companies increase sales by selling on the Internet in any of 80 countries.The online course is designed for sales or manufacturing companies that want to expand their sales to new markets. The course is suitable for sports clubs and celebrities with merch.The online course is divided into three modules:1.Practical skills - What are the most effective marketplaces in different countries for selling goods.2.Practical skills - How to put items for sale in different marketplaces.3.Practical skills - How to store and ship items to customers"The online course is a great way for sales or manufacturing companies to learn about the benefits of selling on the marketplace," said Tradewyx.com CEO . "The course is designed to help companies increase sales and expand their reach to new markets."For more information about the online training , visit tradewyx.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARqSvjADRi8

