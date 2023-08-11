DRA Family Office Announces Sponsorship of Maybach Foundation Lunch at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
Classic cars and charitable endeavors unite to empower entrepreneursSAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to bolster entrepreneurship and drive economic growth, DRA Family Office is proud to announce its sponsorship of a private lunch hosted by the Maybach Foundation at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 19. This annual charity fundraiser, renowned for its display of classic cars, is set to be a landmark event, especially with the collaboration of DRA Family Office, the Maybach Foundation and Dassault Falcon.
DRA Family Office has a long history of guiding high-net-worth families and individuals. Its focus on empowering women, especially in the financial realm, aligns seamlessly with the objectives of this partnership.
The Maybach Foundation has a rich history of promoting technological advancements, mentoring and sustainable solutions. The foundation was created with the aim of promoting positive change through creativity and innovation.
Dassault Falcon stands as a beacon of private aviation excellence. Operating in over 90 countries, its fleet of business jets is synonymous with performance, luxury and cutting-edge technology.
This partnership symbolizes a unified vision of fostering an environment ripe for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic progress. Recognizing the pivotal role of emerging entrepreneurs in shaping the future, the three entities are merging their expertise, networks and resources. Their goal is to establish a nurturing ecosystem where innovative ideas can grow into successful ventures.
At the heart of this collaboration lies the commitment to uplift budding entrepreneurs. Aspiring business minds will gain access to a plethora of services, including:
• Mentorship from industry stalwarts
• Expert advisory services
• Networking opportunities
• Potential funding avenues
• Tailored guidance on business strategy, marketing, legalities and financial planning
• A commitment to sustainable innovation
Beyond immediate benefits, this partnership is a testament to the trio's dedication to sustainable innovation. By supporting businesses that prioritize sustainability, ethical practices and technological advancements, they aim to ensure not only the long-term success of these entrepreneurs but also a brighter, more responsible global business landscape.
For more information, visit drafamilyoffice.com.
