Real Kosher Ice Cream Recalls Soft Serve on the Go Cups Because of Possible Health Risk

Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is recalling soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

SOFT SERVE ON THE GO CUPS were distributed in the states of CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, WV.

The recalled product reached consumers through Canteens, Grocery and Convenience stores etc.

The recalled product is packaged in an 8 fl oz., clear plastic cup. The product looks like a soft serve cup served in an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and spoon attached to it.

