Learn how to paint quail at Aug. 18 MDC virtual program

BRANSON, Mo. – Quail have become symbolic of Missouri’s outdoors, which is why this plump brownish bird with attractive flecks of white and black and its familiar “bob-white” call has been designated as Missouri’s State Game Bird.

People can paint a picture of this popular bird in the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Nature Art: Missouri State Symbols Painting Series.” This online program, which will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Aug. 18, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193910

At this program, MDC volunteer Gala Keller will provide step-by-step painting instructions on how to paint a bobwhite quail. During the program, MDC Interpretive Center Manager Alison Bleich will share interesting facts about this bird and its preferred habitat. Participants will furnish their own painting supplies. Small canvases and simple techniques will be used; no painting experience is necessary. The Aug. 18 program is part of a series of programs put on by the Shepherd of the Hills staff in which people will get a chance to paint and learn about Missouri’s state symbols.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link and painting supply list can be sent to them. For this program, only one registration will be needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, which is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, is currently closed for renovation, but staff are still providing public programs. People can stay informed about upcoming programs put on by Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.