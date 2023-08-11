Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs Swears in New Members

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs hosted a virtual first meeting with 29 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding Latino Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and provide information about programs and services that may be relevant to Latino Pennsylvanian’s needs. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.
“I am honored to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of Latinos in Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Olga Negrón. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs is focused on intentional work, educating and connecting the Pennsylvania Latino community to state agencies. Together, we will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and ensure they see themselves reflected in state government. Our Commission hosts various events throughout the year to further those goals, not just during Hispanic Heritage Month but all year around.”
The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.
Rev. Bonnie Camarda of Philadelphia County, Chair
Luis Campos of Northampton County, Vice-Chair
Jose Aguirre of Delaware County, Commissioner
Daniele Alvalle of Dauphin County, Commissioner
Ana Amarante-Craig, Esq. of Chester County, Commissioner
Jobany Bedoya of Lancaster County, Commissioner
Dario Bellot of Montgomery County, Commissioner
Emilio Buitrago of Delaware County, Commissioner
Raquel Capellan of Berks County, Commissioner
Jonathan Encarnacion of Berks County, Commissioner
Diana Escalante of York County, Commissioner
Henry Hernandez of Lehigh County, Commissioner
Hector Herrada of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Lourdes Jasso of Erie County, Commissioner
Guillermo Lara of Luzerne County, Commissioner
Dr. Raffy Luquis of Dauphin County, Commissioner
Waleska Maldonado of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Senior MDJ Nancy Matos Gonzalez of Northampton County, Commissioner
Jose A. Nunez Ruiz of Lancaster County, Commissioner
Rick Olmos of Berks County, Commissioner
Genesis Ortega of Northampton County, Commissioner
Monica Parrilla of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Monica Ruiz-Caraballo of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Victor Salicetti of Northampton County, Commissioner
Adriana Sanchez-Solis of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Edwin Segarra Sr. of Lancaster County, Commissioner
Elizabeth Strong of Lehigh County, Commissioner
Dr. Jose Torradas MD. of Bucks County, Commissioner
Fernando Torres of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
MEDIA CONTACT: Olga Negrón, Executive Director, onegron@pa.gov
###