Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs Swears in New Members

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs hosted a virtual first meeting with 29 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding Latino Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and provide information about programs and services that may be relevant to Latino Pennsylvanian’s needs. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.

“I am honored to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of Latinos in Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Olga Negrón. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs is focused on intentional work, educating and connecting the Pennsylvania Latino community to state agencies. Together, we will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and ensure they see themselves reflected in state government. Our Commission hosts various events throughout the year to further those goals, not just during Hispanic Heritage Month but all year around.”

The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.

Rev. Bonnie Camarda of Philadelphia County, Chair

Luis Campos of Northampton County, Vice-Chair

Jose Aguirre of Delaware County, Commissioner

Daniele Alvalle of Dauphin County, Commissioner

Ana Amarante-Craig, Esq. of Chester County, Commissioner

Jobany Bedoya of Lancaster County, Commissioner

Dario Bellot of Montgomery County, Commissioner

Emilio Buitrago of Delaware County, Commissioner

Raquel Capellan of Berks County, Commissioner

Jonathan Encarnacion of Berks County, Commissioner

Diana Escalante of York County, Commissioner

Henry Hernandez of Lehigh County, Commissioner

Hector Herrada of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Lourdes Jasso of Erie County, Commissioner

Guillermo Lara of Luzerne County, Commissioner

Dr. Raffy Luquis of Dauphin County, Commissioner

Waleska Maldonado of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Senior MDJ Nancy Matos Gonzalez of Northampton County, Commissioner

Jose A. Nunez Ruiz of Lancaster County, Commissioner

Rick Olmos of Berks County, Commissioner

Genesis Ortega of Northampton County, Commissioner

Monica Parrilla of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Monica Ruiz-Caraballo of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Victor Salicetti of Northampton County, Commissioner

Adriana Sanchez-Solis of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Edwin Segarra Sr. of Lancaster County, Commissioner

Elizabeth Strong of Lehigh County, Commissioner

Dr. Jose Torradas MD. of Bucks County, Commissioner

Fernando Torres of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

