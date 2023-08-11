Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Aug. 15 by Teleconference

The Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet via teleconference on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHO:       Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority 

WHAT:      Meeting 

WHEN:      Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:    *Via WebEx

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m499e44700d4ce9f579b33b434c8a5c39

Event Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2421 673 6723

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices. 

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

