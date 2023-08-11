Governor Shapiro Announces Nearly $36 Million in Green Light-Go Grant Funds to Communities Across the Commonwealth to Improve Traffic Safety 

Governor Shapiro’s Administration continues to focus on practical improvements that make a difference in Pennsylvanians’ lives.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced today that 77 municipalities across the Commonwealth will receive over $35.5 million to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing safety, and mobility across Pennsylvania’s communities through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program.

“My Administration has made clear that the Commonwealth’s top priority is serving the people of our Commonwealth and improving the services we provide to make a difference in Pennsylvanians’ lives, and the safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program will help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow and keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” said Governor Shapiro. “Thanks to these grants, drivers and pedestrians are now safer, and Pennsylvanians can get where they need to go quicker and more efficiently. I’m proud that the Department of Transportation, led by Secretary Carroll, will continue to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians as we continue to deliver real results across the Commonwealth.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. These projects will be funded through the appropriation for fiscal year 2023-24. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to, light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

Governor Shapiro has made clear that his Administration is committed to transforming Pennsylvania government to more effectively serve Pennsylvanians by cutting through red tape and working as safely and efficiently as possible. It is that same spirit that was demonstrated in the effort to successfully open Interstate 95 in just 12 days, and now the PennDOT’s team of expert engineers and work crews continue to work efficiently for people across Pennsylvania.

See below for a list of approved projects:

Adams County

Conewago Township – $106,240 for the upgrade of signal equipment at 3 intersections: SR 116 & Sunday Drive (T– 460), Route 116 & Centennial Road (SR 2006), Route 194 and Narrow Drive (SR 2006).

Allegheny County

Municipality of Bethel Park – $41,280 to replace antiquated pedestrian signal equipment at Oxford Drive & Home Depot Driveway/UPMC South Driveway and Oxford Drive and Alicia Drive;

City Of Pittsburgh – $430,000.13 for new traffic signal controllers throughout the city;

City Of Pittsburgh – $954,552.43 for updated signal equipment at Penn Avenue & Highland Avenue; S. Aiken Avenue & Ellsworth Avenue; and Bayard Street & Neville Street;

Elizabeth Township – $312,000 for updated signal equipment at Lovedale Road & McKeesport Road;

Fox Chapel Borough – $204,918.50 for updated signal equipment at Fox Chapel Road & Field Club Road;

Ingram Borough – $219,602 for updated signal equipment at Ingram Avenue & Prospect Avenue;

Town of McCandless – $306,222 for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Duncan Avenue;

Town of McCandless – $227,016 for updated signal equipment at Perry Highway (SR 0011) & 19 North Drive;

Town of McCandless – $217,696 for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Remington Drive;

Town of McCandless – $227,314 for updated signal equipment at Thompson Run Road & Red Coach Road;

Town of McCandless – $350,532 for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & McIntyre Square;

Town of McCandless – $275,404 for updated signal equipment at Ingomar Road & Blazier Drive;

Millvale Borough – $196,268 for updated signal equipment at Evergreen Road & North Avenue;

Municipality of Monroeville – $308,000 for updated signal equipment at Monroeville Boulevard & Northern Pike (SR 2081)/Municipal Center;

Municipality Of Mt. Lebanon – $490,080 for various signal upgrades throughout the municipality;

Neville Township – $252,232 for updated signal equipment at Neville Road & Gulf Oil Co.

North Fayette Township – $158,480 for updated signal equipment at Steubenville Pike (SR 3066) & Oakdale Road (SR 3063)/Mahoney Road;

Pitcairn Borough – $59,932.43 for updated signal equipment along Broadway (SR 130)

Plum Borough – $55,105 for pedestrian upgrades at Hulton Road (SR 2058) & Hulton Road/Coxcomb Hill Road (SR 2082);

Plum Borough – $252,300 for updated signal equipment at Coxcomb Hill Road (SR 2082) & Ramparts Boulevard;

South Fayette Township – $313,130 for updated signal equipment at Washington Pike & Twin Ponds Lane;

Wilkinsburg Borough – $212,425.20 for updated signal equipment at East Swissvale Avenue & North Avenue; and

Wilkinsburg Borough – $274,313.60 for updated signal equipment at East Swissvale Avenue & Glenn Avenue/Park Avenue.

Armstrong County

Armstrong County Maintenance – $320,000 for updated signal equipment at Route 66, Route 128 and Fort Run Road in Manor Township.

Beaver County

East Rochester Borough – $230,000 for updated signal equipment at Ohio River Blvd. (Route 65) & East Rochester Monaca Bridge.

Berks County

Boyertown Borough – $606,797.84 for updated signal equipment at E. Philadelphia Ave. (Route 73) & Chestnut St. and E. Philadelphia Ave. (Route 73) & Washington St.; and

West Reading Borough – $209,975.60 for updated signal equipment along the S. 5th Avenue/Museum Rd. corridor.

Blair County

City of Altoona – $695,787.30 for signal modifications to support the conversion of 25 th St. from one way to two– way operation on the western side of Union Ave./7 th St. intersection; and

St. from one way to two– way operation on the western side of Union Ave./7 St. intersection; and Logan Township – $707,440.88 for updated signal equipment along Logan Blvd./Penn St. (Route 36) from Altoona to Hollidaysburg.

Bucks County

Doylestown Township – $279,200 for updated signal equipment at Easton Rd. (Route 611) & Edison Furlong Rd. (SR 2049);

Northampton Township – $368,300 for updated signal equipment at Newtown– Richboro Rd. (Route 332) & Holland Rd. (SR 2067) and Newtown– Richboro Rd. (Route 322) & Rock Way/Spring Garden Mill Rd.; and

Middletown Township – $138,886.99 for updated signal equipment throughout the township.

Butler County

Cranberry Township – $165,600 for updated vehicle detection throughout the township.

Centre County

College Township – $190,880 for updated vehicle detection along Benner Pike (Route 150).

Chester County

Westtown Township – $267,125 for updated signal equipment at Street Rd. (Route 926) & Shady Grove Way; and

Willistown Township – $486,226 for expansion of fiber optic communication system along Lancaster Ave. (Route 30)

Crawford County

Conneaut Lake Borough – $583,670 for updated signal equipment at Water Street (Route 6), Third Street/Water Street (Route 6) and Fourth Street.

Cumberland County

Carlisle Borough – $82,640 for updating traffic signal communication equipment at 20 intersections;

Hampden Township – $32,000 for updating traffic signal communication equipment at eight intersections;

Shippensburg Borough – $113,800 for updated signal equipment along the King St. (Route 11) corridor; and

Silver Spring Township – $408,128 for updated vehicle detection along Carlisle Pike (Route 11) corridor.

Dauphin County

East Hanover Township – $256,852 for relocating signal poles and correcting radii at Allentown Blvd. (Route 22) & Laudermilch Rd. (Route 743); and

Lower Paxton Township – $384,928.40 for updated signal equipment at Colonial Rd. (SR 3017), Colonial Park Mall Driveway/Colonial Rd. (SR 3017) and Crums Mill Rd./Devonshire Rd.

Delaware County

Bethel Township – $193,360 for updated signal equipment along Naamans Creek Rd. (Route 491) and along Foulk Rd. (Route 261);

Ridley Township – $780,916 for updated signal equipment at the intersections of Kedron Avenue (Route 420) and Academy Avenue/Fourth Avenue, South Avenue (SR 2017) and Academy Avenue, Morton Avenue (SR 2025) and Michigan Avenue, South Avenue (SR 2017) and Franklin Avenue;

Springfield Township – $295,634 for updated signal equipment at Sproul Rd. (Route 320) and Shopping Center Driveway; and

Upper Chichester Township – $372,400 for interconnecting and coordinating traffic signals along Chichester Ave. (SR 3009).

Erie County

City of Erie – $1,627,368.80 for updated signal equipment along West 18 th St.;

St.; City of Erie – $1,332,319.04 for updated signal equipment along State St.;

Fairview Township – $167,140 for updated signal equipment at West Lake Rd. (Route 5) & Avonia Rd. (Route 98) and West Ridge Rd. (Route 20) & Bear Creek Rd./Dutch Rd./Old Ridge Rd. (SR 4007); and

Wesleyville Borough – $1,023,280 for updated signal equipment at three intersections along Buffalo Rd. (Route 20) and Fremont St. & Station Rd. (Route 430).

Fayette County

Dunbar Township – $65,640 for updated signal equipment along University Dr. (Route 119).

Franklin County

Greencastle Borough – $229,080 for updated signal equipment along Antrim Way (Route 11) and Baltimore St. (Route 16).

Lackawanna County

Blakely Borough – $246,000 for updated signal equipment at Ridge Rd. (SR 1023) & Keystone Ave. (Route 247)

Blakely Borough – $226,479.84 for updated signal equipment at Main St. & Keystone Ave.

Olyphant Borough – $64,918.40 updated signal equipment at Lackawanna Ave. (Route 347) & River St.

Olyphant Borough – $148,169.20 for updated signal equipment at South Valley Ave. (Route 347) & Garfield Ave. (SR 1016)/Scott St.

Lancaster County

East Donegal Township – $331,850 for updated signal equipment at River Rd. (SR 0441) & Decatur St./Maytown Rd. (Route 743);

Elizabeth Township – $97,520 for updated signal equipment at 28 th Division Highway (SR 0322) & Furnace Hills Pike (Route 501);

Division Highway (SR 0322) & Furnace Hills Pike (Route 501); City Of Lancaster – $258,160 for updated signal equipment at Marietta Ave. (Route 23) & Race Avenue and studying Buchanan Ave. & Race Ave. for signal removal.

Lititz Borough – $140,880 for updated signal equipment at S. Broad St. (Route 501) & Sixth St. and S. Broad St. (Route 501) & Second St. (SR 4022)

Manheim Township – $40,000 for signal LED replacement throughout the township; and

Rapho Township – $209,200 for updated signal equipment throughout the township.

Lehigh County

Lower Macungie Township – $250,240 for updated signal equipment along Hamilton Blvd. (Route 222).

Luzerne County

Laflin Borough – $62,800 for updated signal equipment at Route 315 and Laflin Rd. (SR 2026); and

City Of Pittston – $78,400 for updated signal equipment at five intersections in the city.

Lycoming County

Jersey Shore Borough – $764,668 for updated signal equipment at Allegheny St. (SR 3028) & Broad St. and Main St. (Route 44) & Allegheny St. (SR 3028);

Muncy Borough – $360,780 for updated signal equipment at Main St. (SR 2014) & Penn St. (SR 2044);

City Of Williamsport – $640,833 for updated signal equipment at Little League Blvd. & Hepburn St. and Market St. (SR 2023) & Little League Blvd.; and

South Williamsport Borough – $846,159 for updated signal equipment along Market St. (Route 15).

Mercer County

Borough Of Greenville – $327,081 for updated signal equipment at Main St. (Route 358) and Columbia Ave. (SR 4011).

Montgomery County

Abington Township – $340,400 for updated signal equipment at Old Welsh Rd. (Route 63/SR 2029) & Edge Hill Rd. (Route 63/SR 2034);

Cheltenham Township – $305,040 for updated signal equipment at Ashbourne Rd. (SR 2025) & New Second St. (SR 2060);

Hatfield Township – $255,440 for updated signal equipment at Cowpath Rd. (Route 463) and Snyder Square;

Jenkintown Borough – $51,160 for updated signal equipment at Walnut St. (SR 2021) and Runnymede Ave.;

Lower Salford Township – $358,499.20 for updated signal equipment along Main St./Sumneytown Pike (Route 63) corridor;

Montgomery Township – $528,260 for updated signal equipment at Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) and English Village Dr./Gwynedd Crossing Dr.;

Upper Moreland Township – $513,360 for updated signal equipment along the York Rd. (Route 611/Route 263) and Easton Rd. (Route 611) corridors; and

Whitpain Township – $128,320 for updated signal equipment at Jolly Rd. & Wentz Rd.

Montour County

Danville Borough – $431,289.60 for updated signal equipment at Mill St. (SR 2054) & Market St. (SR 2006).

Northampton County

City of Easton – $405,572 for updated signal equipment throughout the city.

Philadelphia County

City of Philadelphia – $2,155,744 for full modernization upgrades at 6 signalized intersections along Lincoln Dr.;

City of Philadelphia – $3,220,400 for full modernization upgrades at 10 signalized intersections along North Broad St.; and

City of Philadelphia – $1,371,440 for updated signal equipment at 95 intersections throughout the City

Schuylkill County

Tremont Township – $93,662.78 for updated signal equipment at Main St. (Route 209) and Rausch Creek Rd.

Snyder County

Middleburg Borough – $382,761.80 for updated signal equipment at Market St. (Route 522) & Main St. (Route 104)

Venango County

City Of Franklin – $314,760 for updated signal equipment at Liberty St. (Route 62) & 12th St.

York County

Carroll Township – $41,840 for updated signal equipment along Blue– Gray Highway (Route 15) and Baltimore St. (Route 74) corridors; and

Springettsbury Township – $455,600 for updated signal equipment along the Market St. (Route 462) corridor.

For more information about Green Light-Go, visit PennDOT’s website.

