Ohio’s Astute Technology Management Recognized as a National IT Services Leader
Astute Technology Management, a veteran IT services firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, has earned a place on the storied Channel Futures top 501 list.
20 years of putting our managed IT services customers first seems to have really paid off! We're thrilled to make the Channel Futures MSP 501 list and are preparing for massive expansion in 2024.”COLUMBUS, OH, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Technology Management, a provider of IT and cybersecurity services, is pleased to announce that it’s earned a place on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list.
— Eric Madden
Every year, Channel Futures, a media and events platform that represents the IT industry, conducts a comprehensive survey of managed service providers, cloud computing companies, telecom firms, and the broader IT industry.
The list identifies firms that excel in service excellence, technical maturity, and demonstrate rapid growth.
Inclusion on the MSP 501 List is a mark of distinction that fewer than half of one percent of the IT services firms in the country earn. To earn a spot on the list, businesses pass a thorough review by the research team and editorial team at Channel Futures.
President of Astute Technology Management, Eric Madden, was effusive about the honor, saying:
“I think this recognition is a natural extension of our commitment to Ohio businesses. Putting our clients and community first has always been a top priority, along with ensuring that our clients all over Ohio have the strategy, support, and security they need to thrive. We’re thrilled to be on the MSP 501 list, and we look forward to keeping up the momentum we’ve gained so far and bringing our expertise to a wider range of clients.”
For over 20 years, Astute Technology Management has been an active member of the Ohio business community, helping healthcare organizations, construction companies, and the state’s diverse range of professional services firms.
During that time, Columbus has become one of the country’s thriving hubs for technology innovation and talent, attracting over $3 billion in investment. The city offers a lot to technology workers, including an excellent quality of life and a thriving research community.
By leveraging that robust community of technology talent, the company is planning expansion to Cleveland and other cities throughout the region. Astute Technology Management’s Vice President of Services, Kane Tabor, summarizes the company’s strategic direction this way:
“Cybersecurity is a huge focus for us going forward. Organizations across Ohio and the Eastern Midwest struggle to find the right balance between keeping data safe and keeping their budgets under control. We find companies really benefit from having a trusted partner in their corner to help them navigate all the complexities involved in data security. We’ve already become a go-to resource for companies throughout Ohio, and we want to bring that service to a larger audience.”
In addition to cybersecurity services, the Astute Technology Management team is also continuously expanding and improving its 24-hour help desk service, virtual chief information officer (vCIO) team, and IT consulting teams.
About Astute Technology Management - Since 1998, Astute Technology Management has been providing IT management and support to small and midsized businesses in Ohio. The company’s focus on deep and authentic client relationships has earned them an extremely high 98% customer satisfaction rating.
