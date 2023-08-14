Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,893 in the last 365 days.

Providers Are Now Helping Patients Live Better, Longer

OLA is set to host an exceptional two-day conference at the USF Medical School’s CAMLS Center on October 28th and 29th.

We're empowering healthcare professionals with transformative knowledge and tools to revolutionize patient health and provide them with the ability to live better, longer.”
— Tanya Grizzle

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of a recent live event in San Jose, Costa Rica, Optimal Longevity Academy (OLA), a leader in research and education driving healthspan advancements, is excited to announce its next groundbreaking live event in Tampa, FL.

Continuing its momentum, OLA is set to host an exceptional two-day conference at the USF Medical School’s CAMLS Center on October 28th and 29th. This collaborative initiative features live demonstrations, captivating lectures, and the innovative use of advanced technology. The event will highlight the convergence of OLA's cutting-edge healthspan research and the global network of healthcare providers, promising to reshape patient care paradigms.

"We're uniting with healthcare providers worldwide after our successful event in San Jose, Costa Rica, to usher in a new era of proactive patient wellbeing," stated Tanya Grizzle, co-founder of OLA. "Through this partnership, we're empowering healthcare professionals with transformative knowledge and tools to revolutionize patient health and provide them with the ability to live better, longer."

With its unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of healthspan research and accessible education, Optimal Longevity Academy is taking a significant stride towards its mission. By facilitating this collaborative event, OLA aims to share the benefits of advanced healthspan protocols with providers across the globe.

The event at the USF CAMLS Center will provide an immersive experience, showcasing live demonstrations of innovative protocols, enlightening lectures by industry experts, and the practical application and implementation of cutting-edge technology. Attendees will gain unparalleled insights into elevating patient care through progressive methodologies.

Healthcare providers keen on participating in this transformative collaboration and enhancing patient outcomes are urged to engage with Optimal Longevity Academy for further details. Together, OLA and its esteemed partners are poised to redefine healthcare's future and extend the horizons of patient wellbeing.

Julie Christman
Optimal Longevity Academy
+1 866-204-5047
julie@physiciansassistance.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Join Us At Healthspan in Tampa, FL

You just read:

Providers Are Now Helping Patients Live Better, Longer

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more