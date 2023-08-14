Providers Are Now Helping Patients Live Better, Longer

OLA is set to host an exceptional two-day conference at the USF Medical School’s CAMLS Center on October 28th and 29th.

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of a recent live event in San Jose, Costa Rica, Optimal Longevity Academy (OLA), a leader in research and education driving healthspan advancements, is excited to announce its next groundbreaking live event in Tampa, FL.

Continuing its momentum, OLA is set to host an exceptional two-day conference at the USF Medical School’s CAMLS Center on October 28th and 29th. This collaborative initiative features live demonstrations, captivating lectures, and the innovative use of advanced technology. The event will highlight the convergence of OLA's cutting-edge healthspan research and the global network of healthcare providers, promising to reshape patient care paradigms.

"We're uniting with healthcare providers worldwide after our successful event in San Jose, Costa Rica, to usher in a new era of proactive patient wellbeing," stated Tanya Grizzle, co-founder of OLA. "Through this partnership, we're empowering healthcare professionals with transformative knowledge and tools to revolutionize patient health and provide them with the ability to live better, longer."

With its unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of healthspan research and accessible education, Optimal Longevity Academy is taking a significant stride towards its mission. By facilitating this collaborative event, OLA aims to share the benefits of advanced healthspan protocols with providers across the globe.

The event at the USF CAMLS Center will provide an immersive experience, showcasing live demonstrations of innovative protocols, enlightening lectures by industry experts, and the practical application and implementation of cutting-edge technology. Attendees will gain unparalleled insights into elevating patient care through progressive methodologies.

Healthcare providers keen on participating in this transformative collaboration and enhancing patient outcomes are urged to engage with Optimal Longevity Academy for further details. Together, OLA and its esteemed partners are poised to redefine healthcare's future and extend the horizons of patient wellbeing.

Join Us At Healthspan in Tampa, FL