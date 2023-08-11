Tampa Fl based Krewe of Europa 2024 parade line up
America's Krewe, the Krewe of Europa announces several major parades in the US and Europe
The krewe made history by being the first US based krewe to travel to Ireland to celebrate St Patrick's Day in the Galway City parade in front of 70,000 and handed out over 4000 green carnations”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa Florida based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and throughout Europe has released their 2024 confirmed parade schedule.
"In 2023, the krewe made history by being the first US based krewe to travel to Ireland to celebrate St Patrick's Day in two different parades, Galway City in front of 70,000 parade spectator and handing out over 4000 green carnations along the parade route" according to Craig Bachler President of the Board of Trustees. The krewe will continue to make history by adding two new parades in Europe for 2024. In March of 2024, 50 members of the krewe will be appearing in the Patra Greece Carnival to celebrate pre Lentin activities in two major parades! Patra is home to the largest Orthodox Carnival in the world. Later in the year, the krewe will be traveling to Blankenberge Belgium in October to participate in one of Europe's largest Halloween parades..
The krewe also has the 2024 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates and the Knights of Sant Yago parade in Tampa Florida as the first US parades for the New Year. The year has 12 parades currently scheduled with more being added frequently.
The Krewe of Europa represents The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of the new nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country.
Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world’s stage by following their motto of “Bringing Our Small World Together” while celebrating history. Europa travels to major parades across the globe, has appeared recently in the Juneau Alaska 4th of July celebrations, in St Patrick’s in, Boston and Tampa, America’s Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma in 2021 celebrating the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, annually at the Gatlinburg TN Fantasy of Lights and recently in the Dover 400 parade celebrating Dover New Hampshire's 400th anniversary.
Membership is open to all that want to share our vision of Making Miles of Smiles Across the Globe, One Parade at a Time.
