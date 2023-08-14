John Scher, Revered Concert Promoter, Remembers Rock & Roll Legend Robbie Robertson, ‘We Lost a Great One’

John Scher

John Scher, internationally acclaimed concert promoter, mourns the loss of famed Rock & Roll Legend Robbie Robertson, who died Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Scher, a top concert promoter and renowned entertainment CEO, says the death of Rock & Roll legend Robbie Robertson is a significant loss to entertainment and the world. Robertson passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after a battle with prostate cancer at 80. "We lost a great one today," Scher says.

Robertson was a guitarist and primary songwriter for the legendary group known as The Band. He was instrumental in transforming the careers of many Rock legends, such as Bob Dylan. According to Rolling Stones, after releasing their highly acclaimed 1968 debut LP, "Music From Big Pink," the ensemble only lasted eight short years. Yet, throughout that era, they played a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of Rock & Roll by introducing exceptional Americana music during the height of the psychedelic wave. Their debut album sent shockwaves through the industry, inspiring Eric Clapton to disband Cream, motivating the Beatles to embark on their raw endeavor with "Let It Be," and prompting a duo of budding British songwriters named Elton John and Bernie Taupin to initiate their journey of crafting and recording original compositions.

"Robbie changed the course of Rock & Roll with "Music From Big Pink" and helped Dylan transfer from a folk artist into a Rock & Roll force," says Scher. "In the Band's own right, they became a major headliner and a huge influence on the entire music scene."

As a famed concert promoter, Scher says he was instrumental in merging The Band with other legendary Rocks groups. With a career spanning more than fifty years in the entertainment industry, Scher holds a wealth of experience. He currently serves as the president of Metropolitan Entertainment Consultants LLC, a live entertainment company in New York City. The company has a rich history of featuring an impressive lineup of artists, including renowned names such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Diana Krall, Tool, Bonnie Raitt, and Diana Ross.

"I helped make a kinship between The Band and the Grateful Dead that resulted in some of the most amazing shows ever," exclaims Scher.

Apart from being a leading host of top-tier rock and pop live performances, Metropolitan Entertainment Consultants LLC also achieved the distinction of producing "Liza's at The Palace," a Broadway theater production that garnered the prestigious Tony Award. This limited-engagement run showcased the iconic Liza Minnelli in the lead role.

To learn more about John Scher, visit his Linkedin Page by clicking here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnscher/

For more information about Metropolitan Entertainment Consultants LLC, click here: http://metropolitanpresents.com/