New Construction Estate Property in the Dallas Metro Area to be Sold at Online Auction August 28th
Built by Westchester Custom Homes in the coveted MiraVista Estates, this Rockwall, TX property will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.5M.ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming August 28th online auction for the Dallas Metro Estate in Rockwall, TX. The property was previously listed for $4,995,000 and is now going to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, August 28th at 9:00 am CDT.
Meticulously crafted by Westchester Custom Homes in 2023 on a pristine 13.7± acres, this stunning property offers five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half baths. The two-story home boasts luxurious amenities and distinct entertainment spaces all in convenient proximity to Lake Ray Hubbard, wineries, golf courses, and high-end shopping.
The Dallas Metro Estate affords unparalleled entertainment in the game room complete with a stylish bar and Brunswick bowling alley. The media room features a full bar and custom fiber optic starlight ceiling. Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by the gourmet kitchen with custom rift-cut oak cabinets and top-of-the-line Wolf appliances, accompanied by a prep kitchen for harmonious cooking experiences.
“Interluxe’s innovative approach to real estate auctions aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients,” stated Cynthia Lopez of Ebby Halliday. “With their track record of success and tailored marketing strategies, partnering with Interluxe will attract the right buyers for this remarkable property.”
"The Dallas Metro Estate is a truly incredible property that exudes luxury and elegance,” stated Scott Kirk, CEO and President of Interluxe Auctions. “The lavish amenities coupled with beautiful architecture create an exceptional opportunity for discerning buyers seeking the pinnacle of upscale living."
The Dallas Metro Estate is being offered in cooperation with Cynthia Lopez of Ebby Halliday. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, August 28th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, August 25-26, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12551. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
Joy Swasy
Interluxe Auctions
+1 704-885-1430
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram