Lanstar Voice and Data Revolutionizes Communication for A1 Distribution Concepts, Bolstering Operational Efficiency
Lanstar Voice and Data transforms A1 Distribution Concepts' communication landscape with Avaya ACO Hosted Phone System, enhancing operational efficiency.ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable collaboration that underscores the power of innovative telecom solutions, Lanstar Voice and Data, a trailblazing telecom contractor renowned for its results-driven approach, has successfully transformed communication at A1 Distribution Concepts. This warehousing and distribution company faced a daunting challenge due to its sprawling 265,000 sq. ft. facility located in Rome, Georgia. Seeking an advanced phone system to bridge the communication divide, A1 Distribution Concepts turned to Lanstar Voice and Data for an optimal solution.
The primary obstacle was A1 Distribution Concepts' need for a reliable and comprehensive phone system that could seamlessly cover their expansive operation, including the distant Shipping Office situated 750 ft away. Recognizing this imperative, Lanstar Voice and Data engineered a high-tech solution powered by the Avaya ACO Hosted Phone System, a cloud-based VoIP solution replete with essential business phone features.
The Lanstar team executed the project with exceptional efficiency, completing it within an impressive five days.
Leveraging the Avaya ACO system, the deployment went beyond conventional voice calls. It facilitated real-time communication among eight users across the extensive warehouse, encompassing a wireless station and a conference phone.
This transformative approach not only resolved A1 Distribution Concepts' immediate communication challenges but also positioned them at the forefront of technological advancement in the warehousing industry.
Owner of A1 Distribution Concepts, Randall May, enthused, "The deployment of Lanstar's VoIP business phone system has propelled our operational efficiency to new heights. Our team can now communicate seamlessly across the warehouse, contributing to streamlined operations."
Lanstar Voice and Data's prowess in designing and implementing tailored hosted phone systems that surpass client expectations was evident in this successful venture. The collaboration with A1 Distribution Concepts exemplifies the impact that cutting-edge telecom solutions can have on business progress.
About Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC
Lanstar Voice and Data is a pioneering telecom contractor based in Rome, GA, renowned for its innovative and futuristic communication solutions. With a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Lanstar Voice and Data transforms communication systems to drive business growth.
About A1 Distribution Concepts
A1 Distribution Concepts, based in Rome, GA, is a locally owned and managed warehousing and distribution company serving diverse clients with tailored supply chain management solutions. Boasting over 265,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space, A1 Distribution Concepts caters to businesses of all sizes, from startups to corporations.
