WORKHOUSE Wins Coveted "Lifetime Achievement Award" at the 2023 Netty Awards
As we celebrate our 25th Anniversary, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WORKHOUSE, the pioneering creative agency, proudly stands as the recipient of the distinguished "Lifetime Achievement Award" at the illustrious 2023 Netty Awards. This victory marks a remarkable milestone in the agency's journey of excellence and innovation.
With a rich legacy of 25 years, WORKHOUSE has woven an extraordinary narrative of creativity, carving its niche as a public relations powerhouse. With a presence spanning both New Jersey and New York City, the agency has been recognized for its exceptional contributions across diverse communication sectors, demonstrating a consistent history of promotional prowess.
Launched in 1999, WORKHOUSE has emerged as a haven for imaginative communicators specializing in an array of domains, including consumer marketing, corporate and public affairs, digital engagement, luxury, celebrity, art, travel, hospitality, retail, real estate, sports, and entertainment marketing.
Adam Nelson, the Founder & CEO of WORKHOUSE, shared his sentiments on the accolade, "As we celebrate our 25th Anniversary, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust.”
The Netty Awards, renowned for their stature as an embodiment of digital excellence, pay homage to outstanding achievements within the dynamic realm of technology and creativity. By clinching the "Lifetime Achievement Award," WORKHOUSE has secured its position as a paragon of accomplishment.
The Netty Awards set an unequivocal standard for excellence, singling out leaders and companies across more than 100 diverse categories. These accolades are a testament to innovation, technical mastery, and the profound impact realized by the honorees.
Netty Awards recipients are meticulously selected based on a holistic evaluation encompassing creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in their respective fields. WORKHOUSE's triumph stands as a testament to the dedication, ingenuity, and enduring commitment that have propelled the agency's journey to exceptional heights.
In the spirit of celebration, WORKHOUSE extends its deepest appreciation to its remarkable team, whose brilliance and dedication have forged the path to this victory. The agency also extends heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed clients and patrons for their unwavering support and trust in the agency's vision.
For deeper insights into WORKHOUSE and the award-winning endeavor, please visit workhousepr.com.
About WORKHOUSE
Workhouse is one of the country’s leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 25 years of service, the agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting and, modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Max’s Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Chase Contemporary, Versace and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional services across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit http://www.workhousepr.com
About The Netty Awards
Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field. Visit https://thenettyawards.com
