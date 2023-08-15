Geisel Software Clinches a Coveted Spot on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Companies For Second Consecutive Year
A robust growth rate of over 237% earns the company a spot at the top half of the list.
Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row isn't just about growth numbers; it's a testament to our relentless pursuit of solutions where others see barriers.”WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Geisel Software (https://geisel.software), an innovator in custom software development, proudly announces its second consecutive recognition on Inc. magazine's prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 is more than a list—it's a testament to business resilience, innovation, and foresight. Brands like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia all began their journey to national acclaim on this very list. Now, for the second year running, Geisel Software has solidified its position, ranking at 2,327 among 5,000 standout companies.
"Our team doesn't just develop software; we tackle some of the industry's most complex technical challenges, especially in the realms of robotics, AI/ML, and IoT," asserted Brian Geisel, CEO of Geisel Software. "Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row isn't just about growth numbers; it's a testament to our relentless pursuit of solutions where others see barriers."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Geisel Software in the top 47% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
About the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The entire Inc. 5000 list can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Geisel Software, Inc.
Founded in 2011, Geisel Software is a rapidly growing software innovator with extensive experience in robotics, automation and the Internet of Things (IoT). With special expertise in embedded and application software and a passion for staying ahead of the technology curve, Geisel’s revolutionary thinkers and problem solvers have worked with some of today’s most visionary companies to deliver tech-forward web/cloud, mobile, IoT, AI/ML, and embedded solutions. Learn more at https://geisel.software.
Kristin Wattu
Geisel Software, Inc.
+1 978-760-0010
email us here