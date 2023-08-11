Transforming Retail Communication: Lanstar Voice and Data Implements Avaya-Hosted Phone System at Hometown True Value
Lanstar's seamless implementation of an Avaya-hosted VoIP phone system at Adairsville GA's Hometown True Value Hardware elevates operational efficiency.ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lanstar Voice and Data, a prominent name in business telecom solutions, has unveiled a remarkable success story in their recent collaboration with Hometown True Value Hardware, a leading retail hardware store situated in Adairsville, GA. This transformative project showcases Lanstar's proficiency in telecommunications and its ability to elevate business communication capabilities.
Hometown True Value Hardware, spanning an impressive 16,440 sq. ft. in Adairsville, faced the challenge of integrating an advanced communication solution without the burden of on-premise equipment or management. The store's 10 users, dispersed across both retail and administrative domains, required a seamless and efficient communication system.
Lanstar Voice and Data's response was swift and strategic — an Avaya-hosted VoIP business phone system. Avaya's reputation for top-tier communication and collaborative solutions made it the prime choice for this endeavor.
In a mere 5-day period, Lanstar executed the design and installation with precision, ensuring a streamlined transition for Hometown True Value Hardware. Their expertise shone as they tailored the phone system to suit the unique requirements of the client, spanning from the bustling sales floor to the administrative offices.
"Lanstar Voice and Data's expertise in delivering cutting-edge telecom solutions was evident throughout the project," commented Courtney Hice, owner of Hometown True Value Hardware. "Their implementation of the Avaya-hosted VoIP phone system has not only simplified our communication processes but also enhanced our operational efficiency. With no need for on-site management, we can now dedicate more resources to serving Adairsville's dynamic DIY home improvement community."
The successful project has garnered high praise from Hometown True Value Hardware, reflecting their satisfaction with the new phone system. Lanstar Voice and Data's proficiency in transforming communication capabilities has been underscored, especially in the context of a cloud-based Avaya solution.
This accomplishment speaks volumes about Lanstar Voice and Data's prowess in providing telecom solutions that cater to diverse industry needs. By leveraging the power of Avaya Cloud Office®, they have ushered in a new era of communication for Hometown True Value Hardware.
For more information about Lanstar Voice and Data's transformative projects or to read more on this recent project, please visit their official case study here.
To learn about Avaya Cloud Office®, visit Lanstar's own Avaya Cloud Office® page.
Contact Information:
Josh Bradford
Lanstar Voice & Data LLC
joshb@lanstarllc.com
706-368-9774
Josh Bradford
Lanstar Voice & Data LLC
+1 7063689774
joshb@lanstarllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook