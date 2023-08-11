HipFinity Joins Forces with POS Nerds for Product Distribution
HipFinity Joins Forces with POS Nerds to Expand Product and Service Distribution of Innovative Payment SolutionsLEXINGTON, NC, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HipFinity, a pioneering leader in the fintech industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with POS Nerds, a reputable provider of cutting-edge point-of-sale solutions. This collaboration aims to elevate the availability and accessibility of HipFinity's innovative payment solutions through POS Nerds' extensive distribution network and industry expertise.
In a world increasingly driven by technology, the demand for seamless and secure payment solutions has never been higher. HipFinity delivers innovative payment solutions that bridge the gap between convenience and security. By teaming up with POS Nerds, HipFinity is set to further amplify its impact on resellers of all sizes, empowering them to meet the evolving demands of modern commerce.
Key Highlights of the Partnership:
Enhanced Accessibility: The partnership will expand the reach of HipFinity's payment solutions through POS Nerds' well-established distribution channels. This means more businesses will have access to state-of-the-art payment technology, facilitating smoother and more efficient transactions.
Industry Expertise: POS Nerd’s deep understanding of the point-of-sale landscape, coupled with HipFinity's extensive knowledge of resolving ISO pain points, will create synergies that enable both companies to provide unparalleled value to their customers.
Innovation Meets Practicality: HipFinity is known for its forward-thinking payment solutions, while POS Nerds has built a reputation for offering practical and cutting-edge technology to resellers. Together, they will drive innovation in payment processing and elevate the user experience.
Customer-Centric Approach: Both companies share a commitment to customer satisfaction. The partnership aims to bring holistic payment solutions that not only cater to business needs but also enhance customer interactions.
Quotes:
"Our partnership with POS Nerds marks an exciting chapter in HipFinity's journey," said Lori Pagnozzi, Chief Disruptor at HipFinity. "We are thrilled to collaborate with a company that shares our passion for innovation and customer-centricity. Together, we will empower businesses to thrive in the digital economy."
"POS Nerds is dedicated to offering forward-looking solutions to businesses seeking growth and efficiency," added Art Trapp, CEO at POS Nerds. "Teaming up with HipFinity allows us to further our mission and provide resellers with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape."
This strategic partnership between HipFinity and POS Nerds promises to drive transformation in the payment solutions arena, offering businesses a seamless and secure path to success.
For more information about HipFinity's payment solutions and POS Nerds' offerings, please visit hipfinity.co and pos4nerds.com
About HipFinity
HipFinity is a groundbreaking payment and financial solutions brand committed to revolutionizing industry norms. With an unwavering commitment to customer-centric service, speed, security, and simplicity, HipFinity transforms payments into an effortless and enjoyable process for Resellers, Merchants, and consumers. Built on the ideas and success of its customers, HipFinity leverages years of industry experience and robust relationships to provide exceptional service to the payment solutions industry. For more information on HipFinity products, solutions, and differentiation, visit HipFinity.co.
About POS Nerds:
Founded in Houston, TX in 2018, POS Nerds is a leading provider of point-of-sale solutions designed to empower businesses with intuitive and efficient tools. With a focus on all major brands of credit card terminals as well as other major brands in our market. POS Nerds offers wholesale POS Systems, repairs, terminal programming, key encryption, blind shipping, accessories, and supplies. By offering the latest in innovative technologies POS Nerds helps businesses optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. For more information, visit POS4Nerds.com.
CONTACT:
HipFinity, Lori Pagnozzi – Chief Disruptor, Email: sales@hipfinity.co, Phone: 1 (888) 620-6720
POS Nerds, Art Trapp – CEO, Email: pos4nerds@gmail.com, Phone: (832) 290-3531
