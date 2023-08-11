Pneuma Travel Revolutionizes the Travel Industry with the World's First Digital Travel Agent Featuring a Voice Assistant
Powered by AI technology, Pneuma Travel's new digital travel agent, named “Sarah,” is set to redefine the travel planning experience.
It's refreshing how young companies are addressing travelers’ needs for speed and convenience with new technology, opening up options for many who have not liked doing bookings by themselves.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pneuma Travel Inc., a leading innovator in the travel and technology sectors, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking advancement in the travel industry — the world's first digital travel agent equipped with a cutting-edge voice assistant, Sarah. This innovative solution is set to redefine the way travelers plan, book, and experience their journeys.
— Julia Sattel, Former President of Airlines at Amadeus.
The new digital travel agent, powered by artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art voice recognition technology, ushers in a new era of personalized and seamless travel planning. With this revolutionary tool, travelers can now engage in conversational interactions to book flights, accommodations, and find activities, all through a single unified platform.
Key features of the Pneuma App include:
1. Voice-Activated Planning: Travelers can effortlessly communicate with the digital travel agent using their voice, making travel planning more intuitive and convenient than ever before.
2. Real-Time Updates: The voice assistant provides real-time updates on travel itineraries, flight statuses, and any potential disruptions, helping travelers stay informed and make informed decisions on the go.
3. 24/7 Assistance: With round-the-clock availability, the digital travel agent offers continuous support, answering queries and assisting with travel-related tasks, making it the perfect companion for globetrotters across different time zones.
4. Seamless Booking Experience: Travelers can effortlessly book flights, hotels, car rentals, and search activities through a single conversation, eliminating the need to navigate multiple websites or apps.
Pneuma Travel is committed to enhancing the travel experience and empowering travelers to embark on memorable journeys with ease and confidence. The launch of the world's first digital travel agent with a voice assistant marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to leverage cutting-edge technology for the betterment of global travel.
"At Pneuma Travel, we've always been committed to redefining the travel experience through innovation," said JoshuaDaniel, CEO of Pneuma Travel Inc. "The launch of Pneuma, the world's first digital travel agent with a voice assistant, underscores our dedication to making travel planning smarter, more accessible, and deeply personalized. We're excited to usher in a new era of travel exploration and empowerment.
The Pneuma app is available to users on the App Store.
For more information, please visit pneumatravel.com or contact Jessica Philips at Jessica@pneumatravel.com.
About Pneuma Travel Inc.:
Pneuma Travel Inc. is a pioneering travel and technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance the way people plan, book, and experience their travels. With a focus on leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology, Pneuma Travel Inc. aims to make travel more accessible, personalized, and enjoyable for globetrotters around the world.
Jessica Phillips
Pneuma Travel Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram