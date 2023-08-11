Windsor America Announces Partnership with Flack Global Metals

Strategic investment from innovative materials supplier strengthens the Windsor America team.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Windsor America announced today the completion of an investment from Flack Global Metals (FGM). Flack Global Metals (FGM) was founded with the mission to reinvent how metal is bought and sold. The company has evolved into a hybrid organization combining an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager, Flack Metal Supply (FMS), a hedging and risk management group supported by the most sophisticated ferrous trading desk in the industry known as Flack Metal Bank (FMB), and an investment platform focused on steel-consuming OEMs called Flack Manufacturing Investments (FMI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited to forge this new partnership with Windsor America,” said Jeremy Flack, founder and CEO of Flack Global Metals. “As we continue to build on our previous successes, including the acquisition of Fabral, we remain committed to supporting organizations seeking innovation and customer-centric solutions. We will continue to partner with progressive steel-buying OEMs like the Windsor America team who share our vision of separating metals supply from price through proven risk management strategies.”

“Our partnership with FGM is an excellent opportunity to leverage our aligned strategies to create certainty for our customers and stakeholders,” Hans Wright, CEO of Windsor America, stated. “The resources Jeremy Flack and his team bring to Windsor America for crafting metal building products’ supply chains as well as hedging and risk management services solidify and even enhance our ability to deliver on our mission of manufacturing and delivering quality garage doors through an innovative customer experience.”

The minority investment from FGM is the first of its kind for Windsor America and strengthens its ability to deliver for stakeholders at every level. Windsor America and it’s companies will continue to operate under the current leadership and autonomous structure. The partnership with FGM will allow Windsor America to leverage our mutual commitment customer focused solutions.

ABOUT FLACK GLOBAL METALS:

In 2010, Flack Global Metals (FGM) was founded with the mission to reinvent how metal is bought and sold. Over 13 years later, the company has evolved into a hybrid organization combining an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager, Flack Metal Supply (FMS), a hedging and risk management group supported by the most sophisticated ferrous trading desk in the industry known as Flack Metal Bank (FMB), and an investment platform focused on steel-consuming OEMs called Flack Manufacturing Investments (FMI). Together, these entities deliver certainty and provide optionality to control commodity price risk in the volatile steel industry.

ABOUT WINDSOR AMERICA:

Windsor America is a garage door installation and manufacturing group made up of Windsor Door, Garage Door Services of USA, and Lodi Door. Windsor Door is a sectional garage door manufacturer based in Little Rock, Arkansas. Windsor Door has a rich 60+ year history in the garage door industry and currently services dealers and home builders from coast to coast boasting a strong legacy of excellence and innovation in the industry. Their vast array of sectional products, combined with an extensive dealership network that extends throughout North America, positions Windsor Door as a trusted and preferred choice for garage door solutions. Garage Door Services of USA and Lodi Door are garage door installation companies servicing home builders and homeowners in multiple cities across six states.

Together, these entities deliver service and supply chain certainty allowing the customer stability in their business and customer experience.

SOURCE Windsor Door, Flack Global Metals