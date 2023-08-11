Faced with challenging interactions, effective communication helps defuse tense situations and promote positive outcome

Charles Heasley, Author of De-escalation 60 Communication Tips for Challenging Interactions Charles Heasley cover of De- escalation 60 COMMUNICATION TIPS FOR CHALLENGING INTERACTIONS Quote from Charles Heasley De- escalation Book 1 Quote 2 from Charles Heasley De- escalation Book Quote 2 from Charles Heasley De- escalation Book

In his groundbreaking work Charles Heasley empowers everyone to navigate challenging interactions with confidence, compassion to foster positive resolutions

Safety is a Key Principle of De-Escalation” — Charles Heasley, Author and cohost of the LeaderLink Podcast

ALLEN, TX, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When in challenging interactions, effective communication is crucial for defusing tense situations and promoting positive outcomes.



Charles Heasley author of De-escalation 60 Communication Tips for Challenging Interactions in his groundbreaking work will help you de-escalate high-intensity situation. This book will empower individuals and organizations to navigate challenging interactions with confidence, compassion, and the ability to foster positive resolutions. As a former law enforcement mental health unit leader and crisis intervention training coordinator, Charles Heasley provides easy to follow, practical application tips for defusing high-intensity situations to safely bring a crisis under control.

De-escalation 60 Communication Tips for Challenging Interactions By emphasizing the role of communication in de-escalation, Charles Heasley empowers individuals and organizations to navigate challenging interactions with confidence, compassion, and the ability to foster positive resolutions. Charles Heasley introduces the proven ARR Method of De-escalation—Acknowledge, Respond, and Redirect—and provides practical tips for its application. Hone your techniques with 60 Communication Tips for Challenging Interactions!

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections to improve your life and work with proven strategies for de-escalation, maintaining control, and redirecting negative energy, which include:

• INTRODUCTION

• ACKNOWLEDGE

• ACKNOWLEDGE: MAINTAINING CONTROL

• RESPOND: THE PHILOSOPHY

• RESPOND: THE STRATEGIES

• RESPOND: THINGS TO AVOID

• REDIRECT



About Charles Heasley:

Charles spent the first decade of his professional career in law enforcement, where he served as the sergeant of his department’s mental health unit, as the Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator, and as the Crisis Intervention Training Coordinator. Charles earned an MA in Executive Leadership from Liberty University, where he is currently pursuing a Doctor of Strategic Leadership. He is also the cohost of the LeaderLink Podcast.



About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.