Embrace the Glow Up: Dr. Akoury Shares Holistic Insights for Radiant Skin

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Akoury, a leading voice in holistic wellness and founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, emphasizes the paramount importance of nurturing and preserving healthy skin, starting from an early age. On the occasion of National Face Mask Day, Dr. Akoury underscores the significance of adopting consistent skincare practices and shares invaluable tips for maintaining radiant skin.

With an unwavering commitment to overall well-being, Dr. Akoury brings to light the significance of proper skin care as an integral component of a wholesome lifestyle. "Skin is our body's largest organ, acting as a protective barrier against external elements," says Dr. Akoury. "Nurturing it should be a priority, and it's never too early to start."

One cornerstone of Dr. Akoury's skin care philosophy is sun protection. Dr. Akoury underscores the necessity of incorporating sun protection into daily routines, regardless of the weather. This simple yet crucial practice can prevent premature aging and reduce the risk of skin damage caused by harmful UV rays.

Moisturization stands as another vital aspect highlighted by Dr. Akoury. "Regular moisturizing helps maintain the skin's natural hydration, preventing it from becoming dry, dull, and prone to wrinkles," explains Dr. Akoury.

Exfoliation, as Dr. Akoury emphasizes, plays a pivotal role in skin health. "Gentle exfoliation removes dead skin cells, promoting cell turnover and a more youthful appearance," she remarks.

Furthermore, Dr. Akoury underscores the significant role that nutrition plays in achieving healthy skin. A diet rich in skin-friendly nutrients, such as beta-carotene found in fruits and vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins, along with lutein-rich foods like kale, papaya, and spinach, fosters skin vitality.

Dr. Akoury also recommends incorporating fatty fish, avocados, nuts, and olive oil into one's diet for their omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidant properties. "What you eat reflects on your skin," says Dr. Akoury, advocating for a balanced diet that benefits both internal and external well-being.

Also, in celebration of today being National Face Mask Day, Dr. Akoury offers an all-natural, homemade face mask recipe that promises a nourished and radiant complexion. "Mash an avocado and blend it with ½ tablespoon of honey and ½ teaspoon of lemon juice," instructs Dr. Akoury. "The avocado offers deep moisturization, while the lemon and honey collaborate as a skin-brightening duo." Dr. Akoury recommends applying the mixture for 20 minutes to experience the revitalizing effects.

As a renowned expert in holistic health, Dr. Akoury continues to inspire individuals to embrace wellness as a holistic journey encompassing both internal and external care. Her insights and guidance advocate for lifelong well-being and serve as a beacon for those seeking to achieve vibrant and youthful skin.

About Dr. Akoury:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a respected physician, leader, and advocate for integrative health and wellness. With over two decades of experience, she founded AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center to provide comprehensive, personalized care that addresses the root causes of health issues. Dr. Akoury is committed to guiding individuals on a journey toward optimal well-being through practices that nurture the mind, body, and spirit.

Note: The information provided in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your skincare or dietary practices.

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

