Feminine Intimate Skincare Brand SweetSpot Labs Acquired By AOI Capital Private Equity

AOI Capital plans to expand sales and products for the original clean-ingredient, clinically proven, GYN + Derm doctor-endorsed intimate skincare brand.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SweetSpot Labs, the original clean-ingredient, clinically-proven intimate skincare brand founded in 2003, has been acquired by AOI Capital, the Miami-based private equity company. AOI Capital owns a portfolio of compounding pharmacies, nutritional and pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies, health, wellness and skincare consumer product E-commerce brands, and a nationwide chain of 3PL Logistics facilities.

“SweetSpot Labs is THE pioneer in Gynecologist and Dermatologist doctor-endorsed and clinically-proven intimate skincare formulas,” says Melissa Barrett, Partner, AOI Capital, and Board Chairman of SweetSpot Labs. “Since 2003, SweetSpot's products have always been science-based, with clean, safe and non-irritating ingredients." Adds Barrett, "SweetSpot Labs was also the first to demystify and destigmatize intimate skincare, and to empower women by creating greater awareness and agency around the health of intimate skin using their safe, results-driven formulas and first-to-market innovations for all ages and life stages. We are excited to support this amazing brand and take it to the next level.”

Sweetspot Labs is sold at over 800 Ulta Beauty stores across the US, over 1,100 Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Canada, on Amazon.com (US and Canada); it recently launched on Target.com, and is available through its brand site, sweetspotlabs.com.

SweetSpot Labs products are made of safe, natural active ingredients and are free of glycerin, sulfates, parabens, alcohol, gluten, soy and dairy— harmful or irritating ingredients which are commonly found in commercially available mass intimate skincare brands. Products in SweetSpot Labs’ clinically tested, gynecologist-recommended line of proprietary formulas include the newly launched Microbiome Balancing Intimate Spray that naturally neutralizes vulvovaginal microbiota to help prevent odor, bumps, itch & irritation; Rescue Balm, an ultra-rich vulvar skin-repairing cream; Bikini & Body Bump Eraser, a targeted spot treatment; Microbiome Balancing Full Body Cleanser that cleans and helps protect skin prone to bacterial & yeast imbalances, and Hydrate Ever After, a lightweight serum to treat dry or itchy intimate skin.

AOI Capital will support SweetSpot Labs’ evolving product line and leverage AOI’s existing vertically-integrated infrastructure that spans manufacturing, pharmaceutical, E-commerce/ tech, telemedicine and 3PL Logistics, to expand the brand into a new market category.

“We see a natural expansion for SweetSpot Labs into doctor-formulated prescription products and OTC supplements to support women’s total URO/GYN and sexual health needs, at every stage of their lives,” adds Melissa Barrett, Partner, AOI Capital and Board Chairman of SweetSpot Labs. In addition, the team plans to expand SSL’s national and international retailer network.

