One of West Historic Mitchell Street’s best-known storefronts is reopening as an arts-centered development featuring event space with a bar, artist studios, a work shop and a cafe.

Mitchell Street Arts Collaborative Inc. is reviving long-vacant retail space at the eight-story Kunzelmann-Esser building. The building’s upper floors house Kunzelmann-Esser Lofts, a 67-unit affordable apartment community.

Mitchell Street Arts’ $400,000 capital campaign included grants from Herzfeld Foundation, Greater Milwaukee Foundation and Bader Philanthropies. The group also received a $50,000 grant from the taxpayer-supported Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

[Adapted from: It was a south side furniture shop. Now it will host parties, art exhibits and co-working. Aug. 10, 2023, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]