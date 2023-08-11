Escents Aromatherapy Improves Its Natural Wellness Offerings With The Launch Of Its Unique Tea Tree Essential Oil
EINPresswire.com/ -- With a range of recommended applications, the Tea Tree essential oil is a testament to Escents' continuous efforts to bring nature-derived products to their customers.
Escents Aromatherapy, a frontrunner in natural wellness, plant-based personal care products, and scent, proudly announces the addition of an extraordinary product to its comprehensive line - Tea Tree essential oil. This is an excellent product for individuals looking to enhance overall wellness.
Sourced from the sturdy and resilient Tea Tree of Australia, this unique oil is hailed for its powerful immune-stimulating properties, offering many anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral benefits. Recognized for its cleansing and rejuvenating effect, it is one of the few oils one can apply directly onto the skin. The Tea Tree essential oil underscores Escents' mission of using nature's power to boost wellness and vitality while offering an array of natural products that are gentle on the body and the environment.
Tea Tree essential oil finds its roots in the Australian Outback, where the Tea Tree thrives in marshy areas. Ready for harvesting just two years after its previous harvest, it is a testament to the resilience and strength of nature it represents. Distilled from the needle-like leaves of this robust tree, the oil not only benefits the skin but also aids in combating colds, measles, sinusitis, and various viral infections.
"Our natural essential Tea Tree oil represents our commitment to delivering nature's best to our valued customers. The exceptional quality and potent benefits of this oil make it a vital part of a holistic approach to health and wellness," said Jacqui MacNeill, founder of Escents Aromatherapy.
Escents Aromatherapy recommends a range of applications for this product. For topical application, mix 4-20 drops with 10 ml of carrier oil. It can be applied locally to the affected area up to three times per day if required. For a soothing body massage, apply the oil once daily. Additionally, it can be used for steam inhalation by adding 6-24 drops of undiluted essential oil to a bowl of steaming water or a facial steamer, inhaling slowly and deeply for 5-10 minutes, up to three times per day.
In line with its vision of promoting health and wellness through the transformative power of scent and essential oils, Escents Aromatherapy continues bringing in nature-derived wellness products.
About Escents Aromatherapy -
Founded by Jacqui MacNeill, Escents Aromatherapy aims to be the global leader in scent, natural wellness, and plant-based personal care products. Escents has over 60 retail locations across Asia and Canada, an expanding eCommerce presence, and growing wholesale offerings. Adding the Tea Tree essential oil to its line of products reaffirms the brand's dedication to providing natural and effective wellness solutions to its customers worldwide.
