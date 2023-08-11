USDA Deputy Secretary Torres Small to Lead Trade Mission to Angola

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2023 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small will lead the first-ever U.S. agribusiness trade mission to Luanda, Angola on Nov. 28 – Dec. 1. USDA Foreign Agricultural Service is now accepting applications from U.S. exporters who wish to participate in this trade mission.

“When it comes to trade opportunity, Sub-Saharan Africa is both promising and often over-looked, and the USDA trade mission to Angola presents an incredible prospect for U.S. food and agriculture exporters to expand and explore new business opportunities,” said Torres Small. “Angola is one of the largest markets in Africa, and with imports making up more than half of its food market, Angola is a perfect location for U.S. exporters to introduce more American-made products to African consumers.”

While in Angola, participants will conduct business-to-business meetings with potential buyers, receive in-depth market briefings from FAS and industry trade experts, and participate in site visits and other networking opportunities. In addition to meeting with importers in Angola, U.S. participants will also meet with buyers from neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo.

With a population of nearly 36 million people, many of whom are middle- and high-income consumers, Angola is looking for high-quality imported products. In 2022, U.S. food and agriculture exports to Angola totaled $236.8 million, making it the 7th largest African market for U.S. exporters. Consumer-oriented products accounted for more than 99 percent of U.S. agricultural and food exports to Angola in 2022. Angola was the largest U.S. poultry market in Africa, and the sixth largest globally last year, importing more than $232 million of American poultry and poultry products.

The Angolan market presents strong export opportunities including poultry, pulses and dry beans, wheat, and wine. Local and U.S. industry partners also see opportunities for other products, including rice and soy and vegetable oils, and other consumer-oriented products, including beef, pork, sauces and condiments, and distilled spirits.

The deadline to apply for the Angola trade mission is Friday, August 25. The application form is available online. To learn more about this and other USDA agribusiness trade missions, visit fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.