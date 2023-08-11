ContentHubGPT: SEO-optimized Product Content Generation Powered By ChatGPT - Now Available for Signup
Zorang proudly announces the general availability of its groundbreaking solution ContentHubGPT, an innovative Generative AI Product Content Generator.
We are thrilled to introduce ContentHubGPT to the world which combines the brilliance of ChatGPT with an intuitive interface, empowering businesses to get effortless and creative product content.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorang proudly announces the general availability of its groundbreaking solution ContentHubGPT, an innovative Product Content Generator that harnesses the power of ChatGPT, is now available for free signup. With its advanced Generative AI capabilities combined with our professional 20+ years of Content and eCommerce industry expertise, ContentHubGPT is transforming the way organizations create SEO-driven product content.
— Sumit Kapoor and Anurag Gupta
Powered by the revolutionary ChatGPT technology, ContentHubGPT offers unparalleled accuracy, creativity, and efficiency in generating high-quality content with the added benefits of SEO optimization by using trending/dynamic keywords for the products. The solution ensures that the marketers get efficient and compelling product content that ultimately enhances search engine rankings.
Furthermore, ContentHubGPT aligns and automatically categorizes the product content based on different marketplaces and channels, streamlining the taxonomy assignment for businesses. Whether using PIM or eCommerce, this powerful tool is designed to simplify the content creation process, saving time and effort for marketing users. ContentHubGPT is available to use as a standalone cloud-based app and also for integration with any PIM (Product Information Management) or eCommerce systems, the solution can be accessed directly within the organization’s familiar interface, making the entire process seamless.
ContentHubGPT - Free Signup Available Now!
ContentHubGPT is now available for free signups, allowing users to experience the platform's incredible capabilities firsthand. Upon free registration/login, users will be able to explore the vast potential of generative AI technology for creating extraordinary and appealing product content.
"We are thrilled to introduce ContentHubGPT to the world which saves organizations enormous amounts of time and money to create their product catalogs. This advanced solution is ideal for businesses having large product catalogs struggling to create new product content as well as enhancing their existing content for SEO on a regular basis," said Anurag Gupta, Managing Partner at Zorang.
Another Managing Partner, Sumit Kapoor, mentions, "This innovative solution combines the brilliance of ChatGPT with an intuitive interface, empowering businesses to get effortless and creative product content."
To sign up, visit ContentHubGPT.
Core Features of ContentHubGPT Solution
#1. Generates SEO-Optimized Product Content
It automatically generates SEO-focused product descriptions and feature bullets by utilizing the brand, product name, and relevant keywords. Leverage the power of AI-generated dynamic keyword-rich content that attracts more organic traffic and ultimately helps in boosting sales.
#2. Hassle-free Integration With PIM/E-commerce
ContentHubGPT works with existing PIM (Product Information Management) or E-commerce platform, leveraging existing components and workflows along with hassle-free setup and integration.
Or, upload a spreadsheet of products, and try ContentHubGPT immediately, as a stand-alone cloud-based app. The content will be processed by our algorithms and the generated content can be downloaded as results in spreadsheet form.
#3. Enhances Organizational Productivity
Its user-friendly setup and comprehensive control options significantly minimize organizational efforts while enhancing overall productivity and efficiency. ContentHubGPT allows businesses to significantly reduce the time and resources spent on product content creation, freeing up valuable resources for other critical tasks.
#4. Taxonomy Assignment And Categorization
ContentHubGPT optimizes aligning and categorizing the product content across various marketplaces and channels, ensuring efficient and automatic classification.
To know more or discover the full-fledged potential of ContentHubGPT solution, check out the detailed features here.
About Zorang:
Zorang is an industry-recognized, reputed digital commerce, content, and integration solutions provider. Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, the company is helping to bridge the technology innovation gap for retailers and merchants looking to accelerate their growth. Zorang has been awarded numerous accolades by leading publications such as CIOReview for analytics, system integration services, Web Content Management, PIM (Product Information Management), eCommerce, and more. Zorang is a content and commerce expert focusing on building integrated solutions to drive compelling User Experiences for our customers.
Know more about www.zorang.com
Anil Kumar
Zorang, Inc.
+1 925-391-0073
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube