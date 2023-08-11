Elite Care Physical Therapy Celebrating Six Years of Helping People Return to Active Lifestyles
Berkeley Heights physical therapy office combines cutting-edge therapies with the latest technologyBERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Care Physical Therapy in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey is thrilled to be celebrating its sixth anniversary of offering customized treatment plans.
Founder Dr. Russell Altman said he established a facility offering physical therapy in Berkeley Heights when he discovered a need for quality, direct-access physical therapy to help people return quickly to their active lifestyle.
“We understand that any injury can impact your quality of life and make it difficult to enjoy regular activities. Our goal is to work closely with you to understand your concerns and create a customized physical therapy treatment plan that gets you back to feeling your best. We make it our priority to listen to your goals, understand your lifestyle and work together to craft a treatment plan that will get you back to doing the things you love, pain free,” said Dr. Altman, who graduated from Columbia University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program in 2006.
Elite Care Physical Therapy places importance on patient education to understand what led to an injury, how patients can heal properly and how the treatment plans can help patients improve. When patients fully understand the cause, effect and outcome, they are more likely to see faster results and avoid future injury.
“Whether you are an elite athlete and want to return to the top of the podium, or if you want to perform regular daily activity without pain, our goal is to help you recover,” Dr. Altman said.
Schedule an appointment today for the leading Berkeley Heights Physical Therapy option around.
The office is located at 10 Summit Avenue in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey and can be reached at 908-603-9605.
About Elite Care Physical Therapy
We provide patients with the necessary care to completely recover. This includes modern physical therapy approaches combined with cutting-edge therapies that utilize the latest technology. Our approach allows patients to receive world-class care without traveling into the city. Dr. Russell Altman and the Elite Care staff work diligently to improve the health and well-being of our communities. As members of the community ourselves, we understand the issues that face our community and we think that eliminating pain or discomfort is critical to enjoying life in our corner of the world.
###
Media Relations
Elite Care Physical Therapy
+1 908-603-9605
email us here