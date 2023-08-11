Meet 'A Duck in a Tree' and Discover the Differences that Make Us Unique
written by Stacy Vaught; illustrated by Kelly Lane; on sale September 5, 2023
. . . an endearing and heartwarming story about finding connection and embracing our strengths. . . . A truly lovely message for any age!”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s picture book, 'A Duck in a Tree,' written by Stacy Vaught and illustrated by Kelly Lane.
Have you ever seen a duck in a tree? It must be quite an unusual sight! Annabelle the mallard duck can’t understand why she isn’t able to perch in trees like the other birds—including her friend Daniel, the wood duck. Determined to be a proper perching bird, she tries over and over again to join him—but her webbed feet just won’t cooperate. It isn’t until Annabelle spots the webbed feet of George the goose that she realizes she too has skills all her own.
Expressively illustrated for children ages 4 to 8 (pre-K to third grade) who are just discovering their own confidence, special talents, and place in the world; and reminding all of us that we should never give up on the journey to find our own unique gifts, 'A Duck in a Tree' is scheduled for release on September 5, 2023.
'Annabelle the mallard duck is content to spend her days floating in the pond by the big oak tree. She loves to eat birdseed with the other birds and quack with the other ducks in the pond. But one day, when Daniel the wood duck invites her to fly up into the big oak tree with him, Annabelle finds that her big, webbed feet make her the odd one out. As Annabelle tries to perch in trees, she finds out something special about herself and learns to appreciate her differences all the more.'
About the Author
Stacy Vaught graduated from Roanoke College with a BA in English. During her time in college, Stacy learned that her favorite form of literature is children’s books. You can find Stacy browsing the juvenile section of her favorite bookstores, exploring nature with young children in her job as a forest preschool teacher, or finding her next adventure with her husband and two kids in Bothell, WA. 'A Duck in a Tree' is her first book.
About the Illustrator
Kelly Lane is an illustrator based in Texas. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine art drawing from Texas State University in 2006. He taught for thirteen years in elementary education, from the tiny pre-K kids to the not-so-tiny third graders, which afforded him a keen insight into the world of children and the innocent prism through which they view the world. Now, Kelly freelances out of his home studio, breathing life into imaginary worlds. He lives in a cozy hobbit hole under tree and hill in San Antonio, Texas with his wife, two rambunctious boys, Boston terrier Bobo, and a lazy bobtailed cat called Bobkitty.
You can visit Kelly on his website, www.klaneillustration.com.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'A Duck in a Tree' (paperback, 32 pages, $15.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
