Launch of Keycense: Global digital licensing platform
Keycense is a global platform offering a wide selection of digital licenses, gift cards, prepaid card and gaming licenses from vendors worldwide.
Purchasing a digital license through Keycense is not just a matter of convenience, it's a sustainable choice that positively impacts our environment by reducing packaging and carbon pollution”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of Keycense, the revolutionary global platform where users can purchase digital licenses, gift cards, and gaming licenses. The platform offers an extensive range of products sourced from vendors around the world, including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office packages, and individual Office Apps (Word, Excel, Publisher, Outlook, etc.), as well as top-notch antivirus and VPN services.
What sets Keycense apart is its unique competitive pricing policy, providing customers with a convenient and advantageous shopping experience. Keycense caters to private, professional, and corporate customers, ensuring everyone's digital needs are met.
Ensuring utmost transactional security, the platform integrates only the best certified payment methods available today.
Beyond just the purchase, Keycense is committed to an unparalleled customer experience. Their dedicated support team stands at the ready, free of charge, to help customers navigate the wide selection of licenses, answer any post-purchase queries, and ensure they get the best value for their preferences.
“Our platform ensures that every transaction is as smooth as possible”, stated Nicola Iorillo, CMO of Keycense. “In just a few clicks, customers can complete their purchase and receive their product via email within seconds. We are thrilled to introduce Keycense to the world. Keycense offers a wide range of digital products and gift cards from global vendors, all with a special focus on convenience for our customers. Not only do we provide the best prices on the market, but we also prioritize delivering top-notch customer service that exceeds our clients' expectations. We are poised to revolutionize the online shopping experience for digital licenses."
Buying from Keycense also empowers the consumer with easy-to-follow instructions, ensuring that downloading, installing a license, or sending a gift card becomes a hassle-free experience.
