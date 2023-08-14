Submit Release
News Search

There were 240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,024 in the last 365 days.

Content Garrage Announces Affordable Premium Content Writing Services For a Worldwide Audience

Content Writing banner by Content Garrage

What is TOLD right is SOLD right!

Crisenta Almeida, the founder and CEO of Content Garrage, poses in front of her home library.

Crisenta Almeida, Founder and CEO of Content Garrage

Content Garrage is a leading content agency that offers businesses of all sizes access to creme-de-la-creme content that is both informative and engaging.

I believe that everyone should have access to great content, regardless of budget. Our writing services are perfect for those that want to improve their online presence without breaking the bank.”
— Crisenta Almeida, Founder and CEO of Content Garrage
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Businesses are constantly looking for ways to save money without compromising on the quality,” said Crisenta Almeida, Founder and CEO of Content Garrage. She continues, “And I believe that everyone should have access to great content, regardless of their budget. Our writing services are perfect for those that want to improve their online presence without breaking the bank.”

Content Garrage offer businesses the best of both worlds: compelling content at practical prices. Their team of writers and editors comprises experienced language and subject matter experts. In addition to its affordable pricing, Content Garrage also offers several other benefits, including:
- A dedicated account manager
- A 100% satisfaction guarantee
- A free content audit

“I am confident that our affordable content services will prove to be a valuable asset to businesses and individuals alike,” said Crisenta. “We’re committed to providing our clients with the highest quality of customised content at the best possible price.”

Content Garrage’s affordable premium content services include:
- Blogs and articles
- Social media copy
- SEO content
- Case studies
- Book writing
- Email marketing campaign copy

But, how does content writing fare in the era of AI? Well, writers have little to be afraid of. Recently, Content Garrage almost lost one of its premium clients because they wanted AI to churn out content for them. The account manager tried to make them reconsider their decision but they were adamant. The team jumped into action and requested the client to identify five topics that both teams would execute. AI spat out content in seconds while the agency’s human writers took the entire day. The verdict? The clients liked and selected Content Garrage’s writing for its uniqueness, versatility and overall output for ChatGPT's.

“Despite having advantages like reduced time consumption, AI is in its nascent stage. It lacks the finesse as well as emotional depth of a human, especially while writing content.” Crisenta goes on to say, “Our client realised that our content for each topic was unique and engaging while AI’s content was just bland and highly repetitive.”

To learn more about Content Garrage’s premium content services, visit https://contentgarrage.com.

About Content Garrage
Content Garrage is a premier content writing service provider that helps businesses achieve their content marketing goals. The company’s team of talented and experienced professionals is passionate about helping businesses succeed and they understand that everyone is different.
Content Garrage is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and serves clients in every global, English-speaking region. The agency has been providing premium content and copywriting services since 2016.

Get in touch:
Crisenta: crisenta@contentgarrage.com, +917045014013
Misbah: business@contentgarrage.com,, +919833166186

Crisenta Almeida
Content Garrage
+91 70450 14013
crisenta@contentgarrage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

About Content Garrage's SERVICES

You just read:

Content Garrage Announces Affordable Premium Content Writing Services For a Worldwide Audience

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more