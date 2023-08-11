Mental Health Software Market to Hit Sales of US$ 8,002 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 attained revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟖𝟏𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is expected to surpass the market size of𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟎𝟎𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/mental-health-software-market
The world of mental health care is changing owing to the introduction of digital therapy, notably mental health software. This ground-breaking technology is significantly influencing global mental health care by improving both access and quality of services in the field. Software's capacity to expand access to mental health care is among its most important effects.
Patients are increasingly seeking treatment due to rising stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. In order to manage mental health, healthcare facilities are implementing cutting-edge systems, such as various software solutions. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey showed that nationwide, the proportion of U.S. adults with symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorders increased from 36.4% to 41.5% from August 2020 to February 2021. As a result, the market is predicted to develop due to the rising demand for disease management due to the increasing prevalence of mental disorders.
𝐀𝐧𝐱𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟓𝟐𝟔.𝟖𝟓 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
In terms of application-specific segments, anxiety disorders generated the maximum sales. In 2022, it generated about US$ 204.75 million in revenue. The prevalence of anxiety disorders and severe negative effects on people's well-being drive the growth of the market. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 25.6% increase in the incidence of anxiety disorders and a 27.6% increase in cases of major depressive disorders worldwide. The rise of mental health software designed expressly for anxiety-related conditions is a result of the growing acknowledgment and diagnosis of anxiety disorders.
Individuals looking for support frequently choose digital platforms as of how convenient and easily accessible they are for offering interventions connected to anxiety. The anxiety disorder segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14%, highlighting the ongoing need for efficient and user-friendly software solutions to handle this particular mental health problem.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Technological Improvements: The way mental health care is delivered has changed dramatically due to technological developments like telehealth and remote monitoring capabilities. Utilizing these technologies, mental health software offers more easy and accessible services, drawing in both patients and clinicians.
Integration with Wearable Devices: Real-time data on patients' physiological and emotional states can be obtained by integrating mental health software with wearable technology, such as fitness trackers or smartwatches. This enables more individualized and timely therapies.
Personalized Treatment Plans: Utilizing patient data and AI-driven algorithms, mental health software was advancing toward customizing treatment plans to meet the needs of each patient.
Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR): There is a trend toward the creation of more sustainable and energy-efficient mental health software due to growing environmental concerns. For instance, in February 2022, Core Solutions introduced a major update to their main product, the Cx360 behavioral health EHR system. In order to enhance the quality of service and billing, the platform has been updated with a number of new features and a more contemporary and effective user interface.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟐𝟖𝟎.𝟓𝟕 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Due to the high frequency of mental diseases in North America, especially in the United States, this region has the highest mental health software market. The market in the region saw revenue of US$ 1,280.57 million in 2022. The region is likely to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2023 to 2031.
The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that in the United States, in 2020, 21.0 million adults had at least one major depressive episode. This percentage corresponds to 8.4% of all American adults. In addition, the Canadian Mental Health Association estimates that in July 2021, one in every five Canadians experienced a mental health issue or illness. The rising mental disorders will likely create the need for software to manage mental illnesses.
Medicare in the U.S. covers telepsychiatry services the reimbursement picture is advantageous. As more people become aware of mental health software, Medicare policies also keep getting better. For instance, the Telemental Health Expansion Act (HR 5201) intended to exclude the regional restrictions in the criteria for mental health treatments delivered via telehealth when it was introduced in the U.S. Congress in November 2019.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/mental-health-software-market
The market in this region is rising due to the growing burden of mental health-related illnesses and an increase in product launches. For instance, in March 2022, Lightning Step, a North American provider of enterprise software, purchased ZenCharts from a rival. Thereby, it enhances both the customer base and the scope of capabilities. With this acquisition, Lightning Step will continue to pursue its goal of serving as the de facto one-stop shop for behavioral healthcare providers looking to boost productivity and enhance their clinical and financial operations.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
There are several major competitors in the mental health software market, which is moderately competitive. Prominent market participants use a variety of tactics, including increased acquisitions and mergers, partnerships and collaborations, and product innovation. Such market trends for mental health software are predicted to lead to rapid market expansion in the ensuing years.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Cerner Corporation
• Epic Systems Corporation
• Netsmart Technologies, Inc.
• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
• NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
• Qualifacts Systems, Inc.
• MindLinc
• Core Solutions, Inc.
• AdvancedMD, Inc.
• Valant Medical Solutions, Inc.
• Meditab Software, Inc.
• Welligent, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Software
• Support Services
By Software Type
• Smartphone-Based Apps
• Non-Smartphone Software
By Application
• Depression
• Anxiety Disorder
• Bipolar Disorder
• Dementia
• Learning Disability Disorder
• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
• Substance Abuse Disorder
• Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
• Others
By Delivery Model
• Subscription Models
• Ownership Models
By Functionality
• Clinical Functionality
• Administrative Functionality
• Financial Functionality
By End Users
• Providers
• Patients
• Payers
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/mental-health-software-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn