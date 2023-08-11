Miami-Dade County Public Schools Partners With ThinK-12 to Enhance Family Recruitment, Engagement, And Retention

New partnership uses family engagement technology to drive interest and awareness for M-DCPS schools.

How families perceive and talk about your school is more important than ever.” — Peter Kraft, CEO

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ThinK-12 today announced a partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) to provide the company’s ThinK-12 Families program to enhance strategic family engagement in the district. M-DCPS has always been a leader in educational innovation. ThinK-12 Families is a new program that helps districts attract new families, engage current families, and celebrate success, all while telling a powerful story and building a stronger school community that families can be proud of. Public schools are the center of many communities, and strengthening family connections around the school is a win for students, parents, and M-DCPS.



The research is clear. When parents are involved in their children’s education, everyone benefits. Families develop stronger parent-child relationships, better rapport with teachers and school staff, and a greater understanding of their child’s progress and how to help. Simply put, they are better able to collaborate and advocate for their child. Students experience increased grades, test scores, attendance, engagement, efficacy, higher self-esteem, and higher rates of post-secondary attendance. When parents and students feel great about their school, they share their stories with others and build more positive school awareness in the community.

ThinK-12 Families launched in 2022 and is being used in districts throughout the nation, leveraging technology to increase school engagement among current and prospective families.

“We are thrilled to partner with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to help drive enrollment, family engagement, and retention,” said Peter Kraft, CEO of ThinK-12. “With increased school choice options for families, how families perceive and talk about your school is more important than ever. We can’t wait to work with school leaders to showcase all the amazing opportunities available for students and families in Miami-Dade.”



About ThinK-12

ThinK-12 was founded in 2022 by Higher-Ed and K-12 veterans to improve the way families and schools interact. Our proprietary technology, custom content, and video development deliver unparalleled experiences for families while putting schools at the center of it all. The result- increased enrollment, family engagement, and retention- critical drivers for every school. Also, our ThinK-12 Staff program drives recruitment, engagement, and retention of Staff by reimagining the staff experience. For more information about ThinK-12, visit www.think-12.com or email Dr. Crysdtal Ladwig at crystal@think-12.com.

About M-DCPS

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), an A-rated district, is the nation’s third-largest school system, with nearly 500 schools and a diverse enrollment of more than 335,500 students from over 160 countries. Our ongoing tradition of groundbreaking achievement has earned top recognition at the national and international levels and makes M-DCPS your best choice.