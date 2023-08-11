Global Silica Sand Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Silica Sand Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the silica sand market analysis. As per TBRC’s silica sand market forecast, the silica sand market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.33 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.

Growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest silica sand market share. Major players in the silica sand market include Aggregate Industries, Badger Mining Corporation, Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd., Covia Holdings Corporation, Superior Silica Sands, Euroquarz GmbH, JFE Mineral & Alloy Company Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Preferred Sands, Quarzwerke GmbH, Sibelco Group.

Silica Sand Market Segments
1) By Type: Wet Sand, Dry Sand, Frac Sand, Filter Sand, Coated Sand, Other Types
2) By Grade: Glass, Foundry, Chemical
3) By Mesh Size: <70 mesh, 70-120 mesh, 120-200 mesh, >200 mesh
4) By Purity: 94% To 95.9%, 96% To 97.9%, 98% To 98.95
5) By End-Use Industry: Glass Manufacturing, Construction, Filtration, Foundry, Chemical Production, Paints and Coatings, Ceramics and Refractories, Oil and Gas, Other End-Users

This type of sand refers to a granular substance made of quartz and trace amounts of other minerals like clay and coal. It is frequently utilized in a variety of building applications and is known as quartz sand and industrial sand.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Silica Sand Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research.

