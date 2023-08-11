Release 5.2.10 for SAP-Integrated Business Solutions from xSuite
More flexible analysis options through a connection to Microsoft Power BI, SAP Lean Services support and improved usability
xSuite Business Solutions include workflow solutions for procurement, processing incoming order confirmations, delivery notes, invoices and orders.”AHRENSBURG, GERMANY, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new version 5.2.10 of xSuite Business Solutions was released in July 2023. It offers an API to Microsoft Power BI and fully supports Lean Services to simplify booking of service entry sheets in S/4HANA. xSuite Business Solutions include workflow solutions for procurement, processing incoming order confirmations, delivery notes, invoices and orders. These have been fully executable in SAP Fiori starting with the previous version 5.2.9 and were certified for SAP S/4HANA 2022.
— Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO xSuite Group
The new API to Microsoft Power BI provided in release 5.2.10 easily transfers data from xSuite invoice workflows to Microsoft’s business intelligence toolset. Power BI is a collection of software services, apps and connectors that transforms discrete data sources into coherent, visually compelling and interactive insights. Particularly in the financial sector, managers depend on quick access to KPIs to measure throughput times, identify top suppliers or number of employees involved, etc. If there is no need to repeatedly export, format and import this data manually, this greatly facilitates the provision of such real-time data. As a result, the quality and efficiency of processes can be monitored more effectively to identify potentials for optimization.
Power BI complements existing reporting toolkit
Thanks to the connection to Power BI, evaluation options were extended beyond what the xSuite solution already provided with a predefined set of reference values. The new feature moreover allows SAP user companies to perform even more comprehensive reporting and to define individual KPIs and custom queries in Power BI.
As a second major new feature, release 5.2.10 supports SAP Lean Services to simplify booking of service entry sheets in S/4HANA. Unlike in SAP ERP, there are no multi-level service specifications in S/4HANA when checking service invoices. The Lean Services (from version 2020 of S/4HANA) close this gap. xSuite’s Business Solutions fully support the current version.
Small usability adjustments that simplify daily work
Other improvements in the new version focus on usability. A new option has been added to the requisition process of the xSuite Procurement solution. The process can now also be conveniently triggered via e-mail, and it is no longer necessary for users to log into the SAP or xSuite web client to create a feeder.
In addition, it is now possible to make subsequent changes to purchase requisitions in the procurement solution. Purchase requisitions can still be changed even after they have been approved or after subsequent purchase orders have been issued.
Furthermore, the invoice workflow xSuite Invoice now supports multiple selection during goods receipt posting. Last but not least, the PNG viewer in Fiori can also display e-mail content in the new version.
Barbara Wirtz
xSuite Group GmbH
+49 4102 883836398
email us here