United States Kids Snack Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 27,996 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

United States kids snack market generated revenue of US$ 11,718 million in 2022 and is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 27,996 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Convenience, pleasure, and shifting dietary preferences are driving the widespread binge on kids' snacks in the United States. Retailers have jumped at the chance to capitalize on Americans' increased preference for quick and delectable snacks throughout the day, making huge profits. Families, claims about ingredients, variety in packaging and flavors, and all of these have been identified as major growth drivers in the US snacking sector.
With more than 27% of daily calories coming from snacks, childhood snacking patterns are shifting toward three snacks per day. Consumption of confectionery and salty snacks has seen the highest increases, but desserts and sweetened beverages continue to be the main sources of calories from snacking. For instance, kids ate 2.3 snacks each day on average. The most common types of snacks consumed were fruit, salty/sweet foods, and dairy products. So, the growing popularity of snacks among children fuels industry expansion.
On-the-go snacking and convenience are other factors influencing market expansion. The hectic lifestyles and the need for quick snacking options have spurred the desire for portable and individually packed snacks. Single-serve quantities, resealable containers, and snack packs that accommodate various dietary requirements are becoming common. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, homes with children spend 38 percent less money on full-service restaurant meals and 19 percent more income on fast food meals than households without children. However, the number of children in the household does affect the amount of food that is bought from grocery shops as opposed to restaurants.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬
There is a large market for allergen-free snacks. Numerous companies are releasing these items in response to this trend in order to boost sales. For instance, 88 acres of seed butter are created from sunflower, watermelon, and pumpkin seeds. The perfect substitute for peanut butter is this butter. This sort of butter can be given to children who have nut allergies. Therefore, these improvements open up wide-ranging growth prospects for the kid snack market.
The rising popularity of organic and healthy snacks coupled with advertising tactics adopted by the market players will propel the growth of the kid snacks market in the U.S. For instance, in February 2023, Upworthy announced that its subsidiary, This Saves Lives, is launching Kids Snack Bars at 47 Costco stores in the Southeast region. These Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars are safe-for-school (gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, and soy free) and packed with a combined full serving of fruits and vegetables. The 24-pack of bars includes two best-selling, kid-approved flavors: 12 S’mores Blast and 12 Chocolate Chip "Dino" mites.
𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐬
Due to their many varieties and attractive flavors, salty snacks have become a kid's favorite. The salty snacks segment generated over US$ 5929 million in sales in 2022, accounting for a sizeable portion of the market. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, the segment's supremacy is likely to persist during the forecast period.
This expansion can be due to elements, including the availability of creative and savory salty snacks, appealing container layouts, and the ease they provide for busy parents. For instance, kids ate 2.3 snacks each day on average. The demand for salty snacks in the US kids snack market is rising due to the development of new flavors and varieties by manufacturers to meet children's changing taste preferences.
𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭/𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟐𝟗𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬
The hypermarket/supermarket sector had a revenue of US$ 6294 million in 2022 and had a sizable portion of the market. The segment is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.
Customers are drawn to these retail channels by the ease of discovering a wide selection of kid-friendly snacks under one roof and by promotional deals and discounts. Parents may find and select suitable selections more easily when there are designated aisles or areas for kid-friendly snacks. Although internet retail is expanding, parents continue to shop at hypermarkets and supermarkets for kids snacks, making them a crucial distribution channel in the US kids snacks market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
With numerous new businesses entering the snack-producing industry, the U.S. kid snacks market has grown highly fragmented. In order to maximize profits, each participant is therefore attempting to maximize sales and product penetration as a result of the introduction of new food products into current product lines.
According to the retail intelligence network, Hershey, Mondelez, and Hostess have increased their estimates for both sales and profit growth. The Standard & Poor's food and beverage index has increased by 4%, but the shares of Hershey and Mondelez have outstanding year-to-date increases of 21% and 18%, respectively.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Nestle
• Kellogg
• PepsiCo
• Hershey
• Hain
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐤𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐬𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Confectionery
• Salty
• Bakery
• Frozen
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hypermarket/Supermarket
• Convenience Store
• Specialty Store
• Online
• Others
