United States Kids Snack Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 27,996 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

๐"๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐'๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ค๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ง๐š๐œ๐ค ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated revenue of ๐"๐'$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to attain a valuation of ๐"๐'$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•,๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ" ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ'๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐' ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ' ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ'๐Ÿ. Convenience, pleasure, and shifting dietary preferences are driving the widespread binge on kids' snacks in the United States. Retailers have jumped at the chance to capitalize on Americans' increased preference for quick and delectable snacks throughout the day, making huge profits. Families, claims about ingredients, variety in packaging and flavors, and all of these have been identified as major growth drivers in the US snacking sector.With more than 27% of daily calories coming from snacks, childhood snacking patterns are shifting toward three snacks per day. Consumption of confectionery and salty snacks has seen the highest increases, but desserts and sweetened beverages continue to be the main sources of calories from snacking. For instance, kids ate 2.3 snacks each day on average. The most common types of snacks consumed were fruit, salty/sweet foods, and dairy products. So, the growing popularity of snacks among children fuels industry expansion.On-the-go snacking and convenience are other factors influencing market expansion. The hectic lifestyles and the need for quick snacking options have spurred the desire for portable and individually packed snacks. Single-serve quantities, resealable containers, and snack packs that accommodate various dietary requirements are becoming common. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, homes with children spend 38 percent less money on full-service restaurant meals and 19 percent more income on fast food meals than households without children. However, the number of children in the household does affect the amount of food that is bought from grocery shops as opposed to restaurants.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ: ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง-๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž, ๐Ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ ๐’๐ง๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌThere is a large market for allergen-free snacks. Numerous companies are releasing these items in response to this trend in order to boost sales. For instance, 88 acres of seed butter are created from sunflower, watermelon, and pumpkin seeds. The perfect substitute for peanut butter is this butter. This sort of butter can be given to children who have nut allergies. Therefore, these improvements open up wide-ranging growth prospects for the kid snack market.The rising popularity of organic and healthy snacks coupled with advertising tactics adopted by the market players will propel the growth of the kid snacks market in the U.S. For instance, in February 2023, Upworthy announced that its subsidiary, This Saves Lives, is launching Kids Snack Bars at 47 Costco stores in the Southeast region. These Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars are safe-for-school (gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, and soy free) and packed with a combined full serving of fruits and vegetables. The 24-pack of bars includes two best-selling, kid-approved flavors: 12 Sโ€™mores Blast and 12 Chocolate Chip "Dino" mites.๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ง๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐ก๐จ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ข๐๐ฌDue to their many varieties and attractive flavors, salty snacks have become a kid's favorite. The salty snacks segment generated over US$ 5929 million in sales in 2022, accounting for a sizeable portion of the market. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, the segment's supremacy is likely to persist during the forecast period.This expansion can be due to elements, including the availability of creative and savory salty snacks, appealing container layouts, and the ease they provide for busy parents. For instance, kids ate 2.3 snacks each day on average. The demand for salty snacks in the US kids snack market is rising due to the development of new flavors and varieties by manufacturers to meet children's changing taste preferences.๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ/๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌThe hypermarket/supermarket sector had a revenue of US$ 6294 million in 2022 and had a sizable portion of the market. The segment is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.Customers are drawn to these retail channels by the ease of discovering a wide selection of kid-friendly snacks under one roof and by promotional deals and discounts. Parents may find and select suitable selections more easily when there are designated aisles or areas for kid-friendly snacks. Although internet retail is expanding, parents continue to shop at hypermarkets and supermarkets for kids snacks, making them a crucial distribution channel in the US kids snacks market.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/united-states-kids-snack-market ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žWith numerous new businesses entering the snack-producing industry, the U.S. kid snacks market has grown highly fragmented. In order to maximize profits, each participant is therefore attempting to maximize sales and product penetration as a result of the introduction of new food products into current product lines.According to the retail intelligence network, Hershey, Mondelez, and Hostess have increased their estimates for both sales and profit growth. With numerous new businesses entering the snack-producing industry, the U.S. kid snacks market has grown highly fragmented. In order to maximize profits, each participant is therefore attempting to maximize sales and product penetration as a result of the introduction of new food products into current product lines.According to the retail intelligence network, Hershey, Mondelez, and Hostess have increased their estimates for both sales and profit growth. The Standard & Poor's food and beverage index has increased by 4%, but the shares of Hershey and Mondelez have outstanding year-to-date increases of 21% and 18%, respectively.๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Nestleโ€ข Kelloggโ€ข PepsiCoโ€ข Hersheyโ€ข Hainโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐"๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐'๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ค๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ง๐š๐œ๐ค ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ.๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Confectioneryโ€ข Saltyโ€ข Bakeryโ€ข Frozenโ€ข OthersBy Distribution Channelโ€ข Hypermarket/Supermarketโ€ข Convenience Storeโ€ข Specialty Storeโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Others We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. 