AFRO UNICORN® PARTNERS WITH BLACK-OWNED MAGICAL BEAUTY TO DEBUT FIRST-EVER COLLECTION OF HAIR CARE & STYLING PRODUCTS
Afro Unicorn-Branded Magical Tresses Line Launches at Walmart to Coincide with World Afro Day on Sept. 15th
My goal has always been to normalize Black beauty and encourage Black and Brown girls to feel comfortable in their skin and embrace the crown on their heads.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S., August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating Black beauty and coinciding with World Afro Day on September 15th, Afro Unicorn® founder and CEO April Showers proudly announces the launch of Afro Unicorn-branded Magical Tresses hair care products at Walmart.com in mid-August and in Walmart stores across the U.S. in September. The empowerment-led brand is proud to add Magical Beauty, as its first black-owned global licensing partner, offering an unrivaled hair care experience for their loyal customers, and speaks to its support of the CROWN Act.
— April Showers, CEO of Afro Unicorn®
Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses is a collection designed for all curl patterns, kid-friendly, and mom-approved, featuring vibrant packaging and a fun, fruity, fresh scent that the entire family will enjoy! Infused with a rich blend of exotic fruit extracts formulated to moisturize, strengthen, and prevent hair from routine damage. Embracing wash day by honoring all textures and tresses, this line sets a new standard in the multicultural beauty industry with its six-product line that includes: Never a Knot Detangling Shampoo; 1-2-3 Wishes Silky Conditioner; Freezie Free & Shine Curl Refresher; Sparkle Bright Edges & More; Bye Bye Dry Scalp Serum; and Swirls & Twirls Curl Cream.
Afro Unicorn–the fastest-growing, fully-licensed Black-owned lifestyle brand–is introducing innovative products that are cruelty-free and free from harsh ingredients like sulfates, silicones, parabens, and drying alcohol. Suggested Retail Price: $7.99 - $8.99.
“My goal has always been to normalize Black beauty and encourage Black and Brown girls to feel comfortable in their skin and embrace the crown on their heads,” says Ms. Showers.
Hair love has been part of Afro Unicorn’s origin story since the beginning when kid influencer and author Cassidy Brianna exclaimed with all the confidence in the world, "Thank you, It's An Afro," when complimented on her Afro while wearing an Afro Unicorn T-shirt. The video's viral success, garnering millions of views, caught the attention of Walmart, leading to a game-changing collaboration.
Speaking of hair love and back-to-school, Afro Unicorn’s brand-new EP distributed by Connect Music includes the song “Magical Wash Day,” aligning with its leading hair care and styling line to best prepare children for the upcoming school year. Afro Unicorn has kids covered with apparel & accessories, bandages, backpacks, lunch boxes, fruit snacks, and six original Afro Unicorn® books under the Random House Books for Young Readers imprint, released widely in Fall 2023.
As part of Afro Unicorn’s social impact initiative, the brand is collaborating with
Girls Inc. of Metro Denver on August 19th and inviting local students to unlock their magical confidence. The fun-filled, empowerment experience will include free styling appointments, essential hair care and styling education and more.
About Afro Unicorn
Afro Unicorn® is a fully-licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary founder and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand designed to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. As the creator of Afro Unicorn®, her mission is to remind women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.
To learn more about Afro Unicorn® and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit www.afrounicorn.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.
About Magical Beauty
Magical Beauty is the leading multicultural brand incubator focused on building category changing personal care brands. We are passionate about delivering the most unique products, unprecedented innovation, and rapid speed to market. Creating beauty products and merchandise through our full range of private label and branded products allows us to grow brands that build long-term value.
# # #
For More Information, Contact:
Beth Brett Communications / bethbrett128@gmail.com
SOURCE Afro Unicorn Inc.
Beth Brett
Beth Brett Communications
+1 720-656-6544
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other