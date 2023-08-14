Qobrix Launches Groundbreaking Landing Page Creator: A Game-Changer for US Realtors and Brokers
Qobrix redefines real estate with its cutting-edge Landing Page Creator, transforming website and landing page creation for realtors and brokers.
With our Landing Page Creator, we have made it truly easy to create a website or landing page with minimum fuss while delivering a highly functional and well-presented frontend.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Qobrix, a leading real estate CRM provider, has unveiled its cutting-edge Landing Page Creator, revolutionizing the way realtors and brokers create websites and landing pages. This innovative tool empowers professionals to craft bespoke sites in minutes with their domains, while seamlessly integrating property information directly from the CRM.
The Qobrix Landing Page Creator offers a game-changing solution for US real estate professionals, providing a streamlined and efficient process to build high-quality websites and landing pages at scale without any technical knowledge required. With the ability to create multiple sites effortlessly, realtors and brokers can now showcase their portfolios, properties, and services with unparalleled ease and speed.
"One of the most significant challenges faced by real estate professionals is the time-consuming process of website creation," says Anthony Nathanael, CEO of Qobrix. "With our Landing Page Creator, we have made it truly easy to create a website or landing page with minimum fuss while delivering a highly functional and well-presented frontend."
The Landing Page Creator empowers users to brand their sites, use multiple templates, and present any property or collection of properties with multiple call to actions. With a backend that’s intuitive and easy to use, a user can go from no web presence to multiple sites in no time.
By harnessing the power of the Qobrix Landing Page Creator, realtors and brokers can now accelerate their digital presence and optimize lead generation. The ability to showcase properties and services on personalized landing pages allows professionals to engage their audience and drive conversions effectively.
The Qobrix Landing Page Creator seamlessly integrates with the Qobrix CRM, providing real-time updates and maintaining accurate, up-to-date information. This synergy streamlines data management, alleviating the burden on real estate professionals and ensuring a consistent, reliable user experience.
To experience the Qobrix Landing Page Creator in action and discover the limitless possibilities it offers, request a free demo now!
About Qobrix
Qobrix is a leading real estate CRM provider, committed to empowering real estate professionals with cutting-edge tools to streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Qobrix continues to revolutionize the real estate industry through its state-of-the-art solutions.
