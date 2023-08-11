The K.A.B. Group Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with The K.A.B. Group, a leading managed service provider based in Michiana.

This partnership will help The K.A.B. Group’s clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email. Additionally, businesses face the obstacle of dealing with Spam, with approximately 85% of emails landing in the Spam folders, as reported by Mailmodo.

In light of this, The K.A.B. Group has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We're thrilled to join EasyDMARC's MSP partner program. This partnership shows our dedication to safeguarding our clients' communications, ensuring they experience the highest levels of email security and deliverability,” said Dakarai Breveard, President of The K.A.B. Group.

"At EasyDMARC, we’re excited to welcome The K.A.B. Group to our growing partner program. The company’s commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About The K.A.B. Group

The K.A.B. Group is a leading managed services provider offering top-notch IT support to small businesses in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, and Plymouth. The company offers SMBs affordable & intelligent MSP Services, Data Back Up, Disaster Recovery Services, Cloud Collaboration Services, and Voice Over IP Services.

www.getkab.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

