Better Food Foundation to announce the launch of FlipIt
Jennifer Channin to announce launch of FlipIt, a storytelling platform uplifting BIPOC voices, at Vegan SoulFest alongside trailblazer Brenda SandersBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Better Food Foundation will launch its newest storytelling initiative, FlipIt, at a press conference on the first day of the Vegan SoulFest. Hear from FlipIt’s leaders, including the co-creator of Vegan SoulFest, as they discuss what makes FlipIt’s message unique, and how it will empower the changemakers who are driving the new food culture in America’s BIPOC communities.
WHO:
Jennifer Channin, the Brazilian-American Executive Director of Better Food Foundation. Jennifer has raised tens of millions of dollars for farmed animal protection and social justice organizations in the US and internationally. Jennifer is also an author in the recent book, The Good It Promises, the Harm It Does.
Brenda Sanders, the Vegan SoulFest co-creator and food justice activist who promotes veganism as a solution to many of the issues that plague marginalized communities. She’s also an author in The Good It Promises, the Harm It Does.
WHEN: Saturday, August 19 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern
WHERE: The FlipIt tent at Vegan SoulFest inside West Covington Park (Baltimore Peninsula) located at 101 W. Cromwell St., Baltimore, MD, 21230.
VISUALS:
The press conference will take place inside the FlipIt Experience tent, marked by large yellow signage, where media in attendance will have the opportunity to experience the FlipIt exhibit.
The two speakers will be seated at the back of the tent with a Better Food Foundation backdrop.
Videos of FlipIt changemakers (including the founder of Los Angeles’ first vegan food bank; a Rabbi transforming what it means to be kosher; and a Bronx-based activist helping community members rediscover their plant-based roots) will be playing on screens throughout the tent.
Exhibits featuring other FlipIt stories and food samples from popular plant-based Baltimore-area restaurant, Hue Cafe.
Take-home bags with FlipIt resources will be provided to journalists in attendance.
To learn more about FlipIt or to schedule an exclusive interview with Better Food Foundation or Vegan SoulFest, contact press@betterfoodfoundation.org.
About Better Food Foundation
The Better Food Foundation (BFF) is an action tank that incubates novel strategies for diet change. Our vision is a world where plant-based foods are the norm. BFF is also a proud partner and sponsor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month.
About FlipIt
FlipIt was co-founded by Aph Ko, creator of Black Vegans Rock, and Better Food Foundation. It is the storytelling arm of BFF’s program, DefaultVeg, which seeks to normalize plant-based diets in communities, businesses, institutions, and public policies. FlipIt centers the stories of people who are using plant-centered diets to uplift their communities and achieve social justice, and flips the stereotypes of who is truly driving this transformation of food culture.
About Vegan SoulFest
Vegan SoulFest is Baltimore’s premier vegan food and music festival. Co-founded by food justice activists Brenda Sanders and Naijha Wright-Brown, Vegan SoulFest brings together thousands of people for a celebration of food and music every summer.
Jamie Evan Bichelman
Better Food Foundation
press@betterfoodfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
FlipIt | Flipping food and culture through plant-forward thinking